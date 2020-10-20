  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Smashed Apples and Pears

October 20, 2020
Pear meet apple
Mash of apples and pears
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

You can customize this easy smashed fruit recipe to your taste using cinnamon and your choice of lemon juice, hard cider or pear brandy. 

This recipe by Amelia Saltsman appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 10 m
30 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
381
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Choose any variety of tart apple you like; the dish also can be made entirely with apples or entirely with pear.

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds medium apples and pears (8 or 9 total)
  • A few sprigs thyme, optional
  • 2 or 3 Tablespoons water, fresh lemon juice, Calvados, pear brandy or eau de vie, hard cider or dessert wine
  • Ground cinnamon or nutmeg, optional

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Halve the pears and apples through the stem end, then core them and place the halves, cut side down, on 1 or more rimmed baking sheets, spacing them 1 to 2 inches apart.

If using thyme, scatter it among the apples and pears.

Cover the pan(s) tightly with aluminum foil.

Bake until fruit is tender when pierced with a knife tip, 30 to 40 minutes.

When they are cool enough to handle, slip the fruits from the skins and back into the pan(s), scraping any pulp from the skins.

Discard the skins and thyme stems.

Mash the apples and pears with a fork, stirring in enough water to help scrape up any brown bits from the pan bottom and lighten the texture of the fruit.

Stir in the cinnamon to taste, if using.

Scrape the mixture into a bowl and serve warm or at room temperature, or cover and refrigerate up to a day ahead and serve cold.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving381
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar69gN/A
Saturated0.2g0.9%
Protein2g5%
Carbs101g34%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin B60.2mg19.1%
Vitamin C32mg35%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K23µg19%
Calcium75mg8%
Fiber20g80%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium44mg10%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.9%
Phosphorus82mg12%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium775mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.1%
Sodium7mgN/A
Water586gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.8%
Tags
apple sauce
Apples
best recipes
cinnamon
hanukkah
pears