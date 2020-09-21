  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup with Pecan Pomegranate Salsa

September 21, 2020 | 4:27pm
Pecans, pumpkin seeds and pomegranate
Roasted Pumpkin Sweet Potato Soup
Courtesy of American Pecans

This bright pumpkin and sweet potato soup is as flavorful as it is colorful. 

Courtesy of American Pecans

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
613
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the roasted pumpkin and sweet potato soup

  • 1 Pound sugar pumpkin, seeds removed and quartered
  • 3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 6 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 heaping cup chopped leeks
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 large carrots, grated
  • 2 Teaspoons chopped thyme
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon chopped rosemary
  • 3 1/2 Cups chicken stock
  • 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

For the pecan pomegranate salsa

  • 1/3 Cup toasted pecan pieces
  • 1/4 Cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/3 Cup pomegranate arils
  • 1/2 small shallot, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil or pecan oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon maple syrup
  • Pinch salt and pepper

Directions

For the roasted pumpkin and sweet potato soup

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Place pumpkin quarters on a baking sheet.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Place the sweet potato chunks on a separate baking sheet.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Toss to evenly coat.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the pumpkin and sweet potatoes are fork tender. Remove and set aside.

Once the pumpkin is cool enough to handle, remove the fleshy center, discarding the outer peel.

While the pumpkin and sweet potatoes roast, heat remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add leek and grated carrots.

Sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 4 minutes.

Add garlic, rosemary, and thyme.

Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

Transfer to a blender.

Add sweet potatoes, pumpkin, chicken stock, and Parmesan cheese.

Blend on high until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer the soup back to the pot.

Cook on medium-low heat until warmed through, about 10 minutes.

Serve topped with pecan pomegranate salsa.

For the pecan pomegranate salsa

To make the pecan pomegranate salsa, add all ingredients to a small bowl; toss to combine. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving613
Total Fat39g60%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol13mg4%
Protein16g33%
Carbs54g18%
Vitamin A1690µg100%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.6%
Vitamin B60.7mg50.4%
Vitamin C22mg24%
Vitamin E6mg40%
Vitamin K40µg33%
Calcium232mg23%
Fiber8g33%
Folate (food)79µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)79µg20%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium133mg32%
Monounsaturated24gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus386mg55%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium1372mg29%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg37.4%
Sodium1345mg56%
Sugars, added0.5gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.2%
Water463gN/A
Zinc3mg23%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
