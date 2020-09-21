Roasted Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup with Pecan Pomegranate Salsa

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Place pumpkin quarters on a baking sheet.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Place the sweet potato chunks on a separate baking sheet.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Toss to evenly coat.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the pumpkin and sweet potatoes are fork tender. Remove and set aside.

Once the pumpkin is cool enough to handle, remove the fleshy center, discarding the outer peel.

While the pumpkin and sweet potatoes roast, heat remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add leek and grated carrots.

Sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 4 minutes.

Add garlic, rosemary, and thyme.

Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

Transfer to a blender.

Add sweet potatoes, pumpkin, chicken stock, and Parmesan cheese.

Blend on high until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer the soup back to the pot.

Cook on medium-low heat until warmed through, about 10 minutes.

Serve topped with pecan pomegranate salsa.