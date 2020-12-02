Roasted Delicata Squash Rings

Cut squash crosswise into ½-inch thick rings. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon or clean hands to pull away and discard the fiber and seeds in the center of each ring.

Put the rings in a single layer in a microwave-safe 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Add ½ cup water. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner.

Microwave on high until nearly tender when pierced with a fork, 5 to 6 minutes.

Let stand, covered, a few minutes. Drain off the water. (This step can be done up to a day in advance; refrigerate covered.)

Arrange squash on a baking sheet.

Brush both sides with canola oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and spice rub. (This can be done several hours in advance; let stand covered at room temperature.)

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Roast squash, 10 minutes. Flip the pieces over; roast until edges are golden, about 10 minutes.

Transfer gently to a serving platter. Serve garnished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pumpkin seed oil and chives.