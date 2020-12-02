  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Delicata Squash Rings

December 2, 2020
The perfect addition to any meal
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

These roasted delicata squash rings are completely customizable. Whether you serve them with a hearty steak or place them atop a salad, just vary the spice rub on the squash to complement the rest of your meal. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 medium-large delicata squash, about 1 ½ pounds total, ends trimmed off
  • 2 Tablespoons expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower oil or olive oil
  • Salt, pepper
  • 1 to 2 Teaspoon favorite spice rub
  • Balsamic glaze, optional
  • Pumpkin seed oil (or other nut oil), optional
  • Chopped fresh chives or green onion tops

Directions

Cut squash crosswise into ½-inch thick rings. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon or clean hands to pull away and discard the fiber and seeds in the center of each ring.

Put the rings in a single layer in a microwave-safe 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Add ½ cup water. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner.

Microwave on high until nearly tender when pierced with a fork, 5 to 6 minutes.

Let stand, covered, a few minutes. Drain off the water. (This step can be done up to a day in advance; refrigerate covered.)

Arrange squash on a baking sheet.

Brush both sides with canola oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and spice rub. (This can be done several hours in advance; let stand covered at room temperature.)

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Roast squash, 10 minutes. Flip the pieces over; roast until edges are golden, about 10 minutes.

Transfer gently to a serving platter. Serve garnished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pumpkin seed oil and chives.

Tags
best recipes
fall recipes
roasted vegetables
side dish recipes
squash
Roasted Delicata Squash Rings