These roasted delicata squash rings are completely customizable. Whether you serve them with a hearty steak or place them atop a salad, just vary the spice rub on the squash to complement the rest of your meal.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 medium-large delicata squash, about 1 ½ pounds total, ends trimmed off
- 2 Tablespoons expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower oil or olive oil
- Salt, pepper
- 1 to 2 Teaspoon favorite spice rub
- Balsamic glaze, optional
- Pumpkin seed oil (or other nut oil), optional
- Chopped fresh chives or green onion tops
Directions
Cut squash crosswise into ½-inch thick rings. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon or clean hands to pull away and discard the fiber and seeds in the center of each ring.
Put the rings in a single layer in a microwave-safe 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Add ½ cup water. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner.
Microwave on high until nearly tender when pierced with a fork, 5 to 6 minutes.
Let stand, covered, a few minutes. Drain off the water. (This step can be done up to a day in advance; refrigerate covered.)
Arrange squash on a baking sheet.
Brush both sides with canola oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and spice rub. (This can be done several hours in advance; let stand covered at room temperature.)
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Roast squash, 10 minutes. Flip the pieces over; roast until edges are golden, about 10 minutes.
Transfer gently to a serving platter. Serve garnished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pumpkin seed oil and chives.