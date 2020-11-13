  1. Home
Roasted Vegetable Suya-Spiced Flatbread

November 13, 2020 | 12:52pm
Colorful veggies and mango all on crispy naan bread
Roasted Vegetable Suya Flatbread

Common in Nigeria, suya is a smokey seasoning made by finely blending roasted peanuts and several spices. For this flatbread recipe, first mix together your homemade suya, make the suya-based sauce and save it as a garnish to the roasted vegetable flatbread. 

Ready in
1 h 5 m
25 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings

Notes

Substitute any of your favorite veggies, such as broccoli, zucchini, carrots, butternut squash or sweet potatoes.

Mix Suya Spice Blend with a light and fruity olive oil to make an easy and delicious Suya Spice Dipping Oil for warm naan bread.

Make a Suya “Pesto” with parsley, cilantro, Suya Spice Blend, olive oil and a touch of parmesan cheese to use as a drizzle over the flat bread in place of the Suya Sauce.

Ingredients

For the West African Suya Spice Blend

  • 1/2 Cup unsalted roasted peanuts
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Onion Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Smoked Paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon salt

For the Suya Sauce

  • 3/4 Cups Thai Kitchen® Gluten Free Unsweetened Coconut Milk
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 3/4 Cups West African Suya Spice Blend,

For the Roasted Vegetable Suya-Spiced Flatbread

  • 1 medium eggplant, cut into cubes (about 3 cups)
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into cubes
  • 1 medium onion, cut into chunks
  • 1 Cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 ripe mango, peeled, seeded and cut into cubes
  • 2 Tablespoons oil
  • 1 package (8.8 ounces) naan bread, toasted
  • 8 Tablespoons West African Suya Sauce , divided

Directions

For the West African Suya Spice Blend

Place all ingredients in bowl of food processor.

Pulse until finely ground, crumbly and well blended.

Store Spice Blend in airtight container in refrigerator.

For the Suya Sauce

Mix coconut milk and honey in medium bowl with wire whisk until well blended.

Add Suya Spice Blend and whisk until well blended.

Store in airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week. 

For the Roasted Vegetable Suya-Spiced Flatbread

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Place vegetables and oil in large bowl; toss to coat.

Arrange vegetables in single layer on foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray.

Roast 40 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring halfway through cooking. Set aside.

To assemble flatbreads, spread about 2 tablespoons Suya Sauce over each naan bread.

Divide roasted vegetables evenly and arrange on each flatbread.

Drizzle with remaining Suya Sauce and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

