Roasted Vegetable Suya-Spiced Flatbread

Notes

Substitute any of your favorite veggies, such as broccoli, zucchini, carrots, butternut squash or sweet potatoes.

Mix Suya Spice Blend with a light and fruity olive oil to make an easy and delicious Suya Spice Dipping Oil for warm naan bread.

Make a Suya “Pesto” with parsley, cilantro, Suya Spice Blend, olive oil and a touch of parmesan cheese to use as a drizzle over the flat bread in place of the Suya Sauce.