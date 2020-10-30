  1. Home
Red Quinoa with Butternut Squash

October 30, 2020 | 4:22pm
Red quinoa or tricolor, it's up to you
Red quinoa with butternut squash
Frozen squash can be used to make this simple side dish for the best weeknight dinner. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup red or tricolor quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 Cup chicken broth or water
  • Salt
  • 1 pouch (12 ounces) frozen diced butternut squash
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Thinly sliced green onions or fresh chives

Directions

Put quinoa, tomatoes with their juice, broth and ½ teaspoon salt into a medium saucepan.

Heat to a simmer.

Reduce heat to low, cover tightly.

Cook over lowest heat until tender, about 15 minutes.

Let stand covered for 5 minutes.

Fluff with a fork.

Meanwhile, put frozen squash into a microwave-safe bowl.

Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner.

Microwave on high (100 percent power), stirring once or twice, for 4 minutes.

Let stand while the quinoa finishes.

Stir squash and olive oil into quinoa.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with onions.

Serve hot.

