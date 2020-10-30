Red quinoa with butternut squash

October 30, 2020 | 4:22pm
Frozen squash can be used to make this simple side dish for the best weeknight dinner.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup red or tricolor quinoa, rinsed
- 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 Cup chicken broth or water
- Salt
- 1 pouch (12 ounces) frozen diced butternut squash
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Thinly sliced green onions or fresh chives
Directions
Put quinoa, tomatoes with their juice, broth and ½ teaspoon salt into a medium saucepan.
Heat to a simmer.
Reduce heat to low, cover tightly.
Cook over lowest heat until tender, about 15 minutes.
Let stand covered for 5 minutes.
Fluff with a fork.
Meanwhile, put frozen squash into a microwave-safe bowl.
Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner.
Microwave on high (100 percent power), stirring once or twice, for 4 minutes.
Let stand while the quinoa finishes.
Stir squash and olive oil into quinoa.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with onions.
Serve hot.