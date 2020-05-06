Cheddar Bay Biscuit Waffles

May 6, 2020 | 1:11pm
Courtesy of Red Lobster
If you happen to have Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, you can repurpose it to make waffles for the best brunch ever. These cheesy, seasoned waffles will make a great base for chicken and waffles.
Ingredients
- 1 pouch Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix
- 1 1/4 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 pouch garlic herb blend
- 1/4 Cup butter
Directions
Heat up your waffle iron.
Using your Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, make dough as usual, but add 1 1/4 cups water versus the 3/4 cup.
Grease your waffle iron and add batter. Cook for 1 cycle.
Brush your finished waffle with seasoned butter.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving263
Total Fat21g33%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol48mg16%
Protein6g12%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A144µg16%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.9%
Vitamin C1mg1.1%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.1%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K32µg27%
Calcium210mg21%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg8%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.3%
Phosphorus126mg18%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium61mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.5%
Sodium258mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.7%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water90gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.6%
