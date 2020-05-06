Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bloody Mary

May 6, 2020 | 1:00pm
Courtesy of Red Lobster
Few things are more satisfying than a bloody Mary in the morning and a Cheddar Bay biscuit at dinnertime. Merge those two together with this Red Lobster-approved cocktail recipe.
Notes
You can make Cheddar Bay Biscuits at home using Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix.
Ingredients
- 1 lime wedge
- Chipotle BBQ seasoning
- 4 Ounces bloody Mary mix
- Ice
- 1 1/4 Ounce vodka
- 1 Cheddar Bay Biscuit
Directions
Rub a lime wedge around the rim of your glass; dip the rim in chipotle BBQ seasoning.
Add ice and bloody Mary mix.
Add vodka.
Skewer a Cheddar Bay Biscuit and place in drink. Keep the biscuit above the drink so it doesn't get soggy.
Garnish with an additional lime wedge and an olive.
Make this drink extra special by adding a shrimp skewer or lobster tail.