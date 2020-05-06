Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bloody Mary

Rub a lime wedge around the rim of your glass; dip the rim in chipotle BBQ seasoning.

Add ice and bloody Mary mix.

Add vodka.

Skewer a Cheddar Bay Biscuit and place in drink. Keep the biscuit above the drink so it doesn't get soggy.

Garnish with an additional lime wedge and an olive.

Make this drink extra special by adding a shrimp skewer or lobster tail.