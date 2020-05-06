Mixed Berry Cheddar Bay Shortcakes

Preheat oven at 425 degrees.

Mix 1 pint of mixed berries with 1/3 cup sugar. Set aside.

Follow the directions of the Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix and make dough. Do NOT add the cheese.

Before biscuits go in the oven, brush them with melted butter -- do not add seasoning packet -- and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake 14-16 minutes.

Let baked biscuits cool. Top with berries and whipped cream.