Mixed Berry Cheddar Bay Shortcakes

May 6, 2020 | 2:16pm
Courtesy of Red Lobster
If you love a sweet and savory breakfast, then this combo of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits and fresh fruit is the meal for you.
Ingredients
- 1 pint mixed berries or strawberries
- 1 packet Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix without seasoning packet
- 3/4 Cups cold water
- 1/4 butter
- 1/3 Cup Turbinado sugar, plus more for sprinkling
- Whipped cream
Directions
Preheat oven at 425 degrees.
Mix 1 pint of mixed berries with 1/3 cup sugar. Set aside.
Follow the directions of the Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix and make dough. Do NOT add the cheese.
Before biscuits go in the oven, brush them with melted butter -- do not add seasoning packet -- and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake 14-16 minutes.
Let baked biscuits cool. Top with berries and whipped cream.