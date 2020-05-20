  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Raspberry Peach Frozen Pops

May 20, 2020 | 3:19pm
Frozen peaches and raspberry flavor make a refreshing frozen fruit pop to cool you off this summer

Courtesy of McCormick

Frozen peaches are a key ingredient for a lot of desserts, but they really shine in these frozen pops.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
64
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
7 Frozen Shrimp Recipes (Slideshow)
Summer's Best Frozen Cocktail Recipes
Peachy Peach Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 Cups frozen peach slices
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Raspberry Extract With Other Natural Flavors

Directions

Bring water and sugar to boil in small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.

Pour syrup into blender container. Add frozen peach slices and raspberry extract; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds.

Freeze 4 hours or overnight or until firm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving64
Sugar16gN/A
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium3mgN/A
Fiber0.6g2.4%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µgN/A
Iron0.1mg0.6%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium74mg2%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water64gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes