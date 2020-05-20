Raspberry Peach Frozen Pops

May 20, 2020 | 3:19pm
Frozen peaches are a key ingredient for a lot of desserts, but they really shine in these frozen pops.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Cups frozen peach slices
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Raspberry Extract With Other Natural Flavors
Directions
Bring water and sugar to boil in small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.
Pour syrup into blender container. Add frozen peach slices and raspberry extract; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds.
Freeze 4 hours or overnight or until firm.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving64
Sugar16gN/A
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium3mgN/A
Fiber0.6g2.4%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µgN/A
Iron0.1mg0.6%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium74mg2%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water64gN/A
