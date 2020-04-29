  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Quick and Easy Sticky Buns

April 29, 2020
Simple, sweet and to the point
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

These delicious sticky buns are the perfect addition to your breakfast or dessert table. Oozing with ginger flavor and caramel-peacan glaze, these rolls are sure to sweeten up your day. 

This recipe is courtey of Ready Set Eat.

Ready in
60 m
25 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
251
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Quick and Easy Wrap Recipes
11 Quick and Easy Tailgate Recipes
10 Quick and Easy Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
  • 2 Cups firmly packed brown sugar, divided
  • 3/4 Cups pecan pieces
  • 1/2 Cup corn syrup
  • 3 Tablespoons Parkay® Original-stick
  • 2 Tablespoons evaporated milk
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Cup Parkay® Original-stick, melted
  • 10 gingersnap cookies, ground fine (about a 1/2 cup)
  • 2 packages (13.8 oz each) refrigerated pizza crust dough

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. Combine 1 cup of the brown sugar, the pecans, corn syrup, the 3 tablespoons Parkay, the milk and cinnamon in medium saucepan. Cook over low heat 8 minutes or until sugar has dissolved and mixture is well blended, stirring constantly. Pour into prepared baking pan; set aside.

Mix the 1/2 cup Parkay, the remaining 1 cup brown sugar and the cookie crumbs until well blended; set aside. Unroll 1 package of pizza crust dough onto lightly floured surface; cover with half of the cookie crumb mixture. Unroll remaining package of pizza crust dough; place over topped dough. Cover with remaining crumb mixture. Roll up, starting at the long side. Cut into 16 equal pieces. Place, cut-sides down, in single layer over pecan sauce in baking pan.

Bake 35 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes in pan; invert onto large serving platter. Let stand 2 minutes, then remove baking pan. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving251
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar36gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.4%
Cholesterol0.6mg0.2%
Protein2g5%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium68mg7%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)64µg16%
Folic acid33µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus40mg6%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium100mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.7%
Sodium180mg8%
Sugars, added35gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.3%
Water10gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast recipes
dessert recipes
baking hacks