Quick and Easy Sticky Buns

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. Combine 1 cup of the brown sugar, the pecans, corn syrup, the 3 tablespoons Parkay, the milk and cinnamon in medium saucepan. Cook over low heat 8 minutes or until sugar has dissolved and mixture is well blended, stirring constantly. Pour into prepared baking pan; set aside.

Mix the 1/2 cup Parkay, the remaining 1 cup brown sugar and the cookie crumbs until well blended; set aside. Unroll 1 package of pizza crust dough onto lightly floured surface; cover with half of the cookie crumb mixture. Unroll remaining package of pizza crust dough; place over topped dough. Cover with remaining crumb mixture. Roll up, starting at the long side. Cut into 16 equal pieces. Place, cut-sides down, in single layer over pecan sauce in baking pan.

Bake 35 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes in pan; invert onto large serving platter. Let stand 2 minutes, then remove baking pan. Serve warm.