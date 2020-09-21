  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Pie Spice Fudge

September 21, 2020 | 5:16pm
A fun fall twist on classic fudge
Pumpkin Pie Spice Fudge

Courtesy of McCormick

Food coloring helps these sweet white chocolate, condensed milk and pumpkin pie spiced fudge slices achieve their autumnal color.

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
2 h 8 m
5 m
(prepare time)
2 h 3 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound white baking chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 3/4 Cups sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
  • 20 drops McCormick® Yellow Food Color
  • 10 drops McCormick® Red Food Color

Directions

Line an 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing foil to extend over sides of pan.

Place chocolate in large microwavable bowl.

Add sweetened condensed milk; mix well.

Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring after each minute.

Stir until chocolate is completely melted and mixture is smooth.

Stir in extract and food color.

Pour chocolate mixture into prepared pan.

Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.

Use foil handles to lift fudge out of pan onto cutting board.

Cut into cubes or pumpkin shapes, if desired.

Store in airtight container at room temperature or in refrigerator.

