pumpkin pie spice fudge

Line an 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing foil to extend over sides of pan.

Place chocolate in large microwavable bowl.

Add sweetened condensed milk; mix well.

Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring after each minute.

Stir until chocolate is completely melted and mixture is smooth.

Stir in extract and food color.

Pour chocolate mixture into prepared pan.

Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.

Use foil handles to lift fudge out of pan onto cutting board.

Cut into cubes or pumpkin shapes, if desired.

Store in airtight container at room temperature or in refrigerator.