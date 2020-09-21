pumpkin pie spice french toast

September 21, 2020 | 3:33pm
Upgrade your classic French toast with the flavor of fall: pumpkin.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1/4 Cup canned pumpkin
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
- 1 loaf brioche bread or challah bread, cut into 8 slices (about 1-inch thick)
- 2 tablespoons butter, divided
Directions
Beat eggs with wire whisk in 13x9-inch baking dish.
Stir in milk, pumpkin, sugar and extract until well blended.
Place bread in dish, soaking for 3 minutes on each side.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat.
Place 4 slices in skillet.
Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until golden brown.
Repeat with remaining slices.
Serve with maple syrup, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving241
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol100mg33%
Protein8g17%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A155µg17%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.6%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.4%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium90mg9%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)52µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)88µg22%
Folic acid21µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg19%
Phosphorus113mg16%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium133mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.3%
Sodium259mg11%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.3%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water54gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7%