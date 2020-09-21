pumpkin pie spice french toast

Beat eggs with wire whisk in 13x9-inch baking dish.

Stir in milk, pumpkin, sugar and extract until well blended.

Place bread in dish, soaking for 3 minutes on each side.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat.

Place 4 slices in skillet.

Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until golden brown.

Repeat with remaining slices.

Serve with maple syrup, if desired.