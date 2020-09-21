  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Pancakes

September 21, 2020 | 3:50pm
A fun fall breakfast for AM or PM
Courtesy of McCormick

Courtesy of McCormick

Use up any leftover holiday canned pumpkin to make these flavorful flapjacks. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
321
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
7 Recipes That Move Pancakes Out of the Morning
Pumpkin Pie to Pumpkin Bread: Tasty Recipes Made With Canned Pumpkin
8 Pumpkin Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
  • 1 2/3 Cup milk
  • 1/2 Cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 Tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Cups flour
  • 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Beat egg in medium bowl.

Add milk, pumpkin, butter and vanilla; mix well.

Mix remaining ingredients in large bowl until well blended.

Add pumpkin mixture; stir just until blended.

Let stand 5 minutes.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter per pancake onto preheated lightly greased griddle or skillet.

Cook 1 to 2 minutes per side or until golden brown, turning when pancakes begin to bubble.

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving321
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein9g18%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A281µg31%
Vitamin B120.5µg18.8%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium327mg33%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus425mg61%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium241mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.5%
Sodium522mg22%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water108gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.6%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
brown sugar
canned pumpkin
Milk
pumpkin pancakes