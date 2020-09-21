pumpkin pancakes

Beat egg in medium bowl.

Add milk, pumpkin, butter and vanilla; mix well.

Mix remaining ingredients in large bowl until well blended.

Add pumpkin mixture; stir just until blended.

Let stand 5 minutes.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter per pancake onto preheated lightly greased griddle or skillet.

Cook 1 to 2 minutes per side or until golden brown, turning when pancakes begin to bubble.