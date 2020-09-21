pumpkin pancakes

September 21, 2020 | 3:50pm
Use up any leftover holiday canned pumpkin to make these flavorful flapjacks.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 2/3 Cup milk
- 1/2 Cup canned pumpkin
- 2 Tablespoons melted butter
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups flour
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Beat egg in medium bowl.
Add milk, pumpkin, butter and vanilla; mix well.
Mix remaining ingredients in large bowl until well blended.
Add pumpkin mixture; stir just until blended.
Let stand 5 minutes.
Pour 1/4 cup of batter per pancake onto preheated lightly greased griddle or skillet.
Cook 1 to 2 minutes per side or until golden brown, turning when pancakes begin to bubble.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving321
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein9g18%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A281µg31%
Vitamin B120.5µg18.8%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium327mg33%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus425mg61%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium241mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.5%
Sodium522mg22%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water108gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.6%