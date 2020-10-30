  1. Home
Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

October 30, 2020 | 2:52pm
Pumpkin spice and French toast? Yes please.
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

This pumpkin spice French toast casserole is topped with fresh whipped cream, maple syrup and a caramel sauce for gooey, sugary goodness. Cook it during the fall, or use it as an excuse to enjoy pumpkin spice year-round. 

Ready in
1 hr 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 hr
(cook time)
12
Servings
344
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 15 Ounces pumpkin puree
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 Cups cream
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 3/4 Cups Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 1/3 Cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 8-10 Cups cubed bread
  • Fresh whipped cream, caramel sauce, maple syrup for topping

Directions

In a very large bowl: whisk together pumpkin, eggs, cream, milk, sugar, brown sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla until smooth.

Add cubed bread and mix until all of bread is coated. (Texture will vary depending on how much bread is added to mixture. Use a little less bread to make a bread pudding. More bread will taste more like French toast.)

Cover and let chill for at least 30 minutes to allow bread to soak up custard.

Pour mixture into a greased 9X13-inch baking dish.

Bake at 350ºF for 60 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Top with maple syrup, caramel sauce, or whipped cream.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving344
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated11g53%
Cholesterol149mg50%
Protein8g16%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A488µg54%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.9%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium117mg12%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus149mg21%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium225mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.4%
Sodium312mg13%
Sugars, added16gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.5%
Water103gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.3%
