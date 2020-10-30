Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

In a very large bowl: whisk together pumpkin, eggs, cream, milk, sugar, brown sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla until smooth.

Add cubed bread and mix until all of bread is coated. (Texture will vary depending on how much bread is added to mixture. Use a little less bread to make a bread pudding. More bread will taste more like French toast.)

Cover and let chill for at least 30 minutes to allow bread to soak up custard.

Pour mixture into a greased 9X13-inch baking dish.

Bake at 350ºF for 60 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Top with maple syrup, caramel sauce, or whipped cream.