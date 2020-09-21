Pumpkin cupcakes with almond cream cheese frosting

Preheat oven to 375°F.

For the Cupcakes, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt and cloves in medium bowl. Set aside.

Beat pumpkin, granulated sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes or until well blended.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until just blended.

Spoon batter into 24 paper-lined muffin cups, filling each cup 2/3 full.

Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted into cupcake comes out clean.

Cool in pans on wire rack 10 minutes.

Remove from pans; cool completely.