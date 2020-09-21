Pumpkin cupcakes with almond cream cheese frosting

Whip up a batch of these pumpkin cupcakes whenever you are feeling most grateful, be that on Thanksgiving day or, well, today.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
For the pumpkin cupcakes
- 2 Cups flour
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cloves
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
- 1 3/4 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 Cup vegetable oil
- 4 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
For the almond cream cheese frosting
- 10 Tablespoons (1 1/4 sticks) butter, softened
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Almond Extract
- 2 Cups confectioners' sugar, sifted
- 1/4 Cup toasted slivered almonds, coarsely chopped
Directions
For the pumpkin cupcakes
Preheat oven to 375°F.
For the Cupcakes, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt and cloves in medium bowl. Set aside.
Beat pumpkin, granulated sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes or until well blended.
Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until just blended.
Spoon batter into 24 paper-lined muffin cups, filling each cup 2/3 full.
Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted into cupcake comes out clean.
Cool in pans on wire rack 10 minutes.
Remove from pans; cool completely.
For the almond cream cheese frosting
For the Frosting, beat butter, cream cheese and almond extract in large bowl until light and fluffy.
Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar until smooth.
Frost cooled cupcakes with Frosting.
Sprinkle with almonds.