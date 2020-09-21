  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Cupcakes with Almond Cream Cheese Frosting

September 21, 2020 | 5:55pm
All it takes is 45 minutes to prep and bake
Pumpkin cupcakes with almond cream cheese frosting

Courtesy of McCormick

Whip up a batch of these pumpkin cupcakes whenever you are feeling most grateful, be that on Thanksgiving day or, well, today. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
45 m
25 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
310
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the pumpkin cupcakes

  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cloves
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 1 3/4 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Cup vegetable oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

For the almond cream cheese frosting

  • 10 Tablespoons (1 1/4 sticks) butter, softened
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Almond Extract
  • 2 Cups confectioners' sugar, sifted
  • 1/4 Cup toasted slivered almonds, coarsely chopped

Directions

For the pumpkin cupcakes

Preheat oven to 375°F.

For the Cupcakes, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt and cloves in medium bowl. Set aside.

Beat pumpkin, granulated sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes or until well blended.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until just blended.

Spoon batter into 24 paper-lined muffin cups, filling each cup 2/3 full.

Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted into cupcake comes out clean.

Cool in pans on wire rack 10 minutes.

Remove from pans; cool completely.

For the almond cream cheese frosting

For the Frosting, beat butter, cream cheese and almond extract in large bowl until light and fluffy.

Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar until smooth.

Frost cooled cupcakes with Frosting.

Sprinkle with almonds.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving310
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol50mg17%
Protein3g6%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A224µg25%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.8%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium49mg5%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Iron0.7mg3.6%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus79mg11%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium85mg2%
Sodium198mg8%
Sugars, added23gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water29gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
