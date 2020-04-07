With its layers of sponge cake and iconic, green-colored marzipan top, Princess Cake is a sure-fire way to impress your dinner party guests.
This recipe is courtesy of Chef Emma Bengtsson of Aquavit.
Ingredients
For the sponge cake
- 10 large eggs
- 1 1/4 Cup cup sugar
- 2 Cups cake flour
- 3 Tablespoons corn starch
- 1 5/8 Teaspoon baking powder
For the pastry cream
- 2 Cups milk
- 1 ea vanilla bean
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1/3 Cup cornstarch
- 5 yolks of large eggs
- 1/8 Cup butter
For assembling the cake
- 7 Ounces raspberry jam
- 3 Cups heavy whipping cream
- 3 Cups marzipan
- green food coloring
- red food coloring
Directions
For the sponge cake
Start by whisking the egg and sugar on high speed in a KitchenAid for 30 minutes.
Mix the dry ingredients together and sift them through a tammy.
Fold in the flour mix into the egg mix.
Pour out the batter onto a parchment paper lined sheet tray and bake at 325F for about 4 minutes.
Remove and let cool down before cutting out three 12-inch size rings from a cake ring.
For the pastry cream
Bring the milk and the vanilla bean to a boil. Split the vanilla bean and scrape out the seeds. Add the whole bean as well
to the pot.
Mix the sugar with the cornstarch and add the egg to it. Whisk it together.
Pour the boiling cream over the sugar and egg mix. Whisk.
Add the mix back into the pot and bring to boil under constant whisking. Let boil for 5 minutes.
Add the butter and remove from the pot into a bowl sitting on an ice bath. Place a plastic wrap touching the surface of the pastry cream and place in fridge overnight.
The next day pass the cream through a tammy.
For assembling the cake
Cut out three 12-inch rings of the sponge cake.
Place one of the sponges in the ring and the two other to the side for now.
Spread out the raspberry jam on the first sponge, stay 1⁄2 inch from the edge of the sponge.
Add the second sponge on top of the raspberry jam.
Spread out the pastry cream as the second layer going all the way out to the ring.
Whip the heavy cream to a firm peak and add about 2 cups on top of the pastry cream forming a rounded top in the middle.
Add the last sponge on top of the cream making sure that it is forming a dome.
Remove the ring carefully and cover the whole cake in the left over cream.
Cover the whole cake in plastic wrap and place in fridge to set for 2 hours. This will make it easer and more stable to cover with the marzipan.
Color your marzipan green leaving around 3 1⁄2 tablespoons that will be for the rose later on.
Roll out the marzipan between two plastic sheets and cover the cake like you would do with any fondant cake. Just be aware that marzipan is not as elastic and forgiving as fondant and might need a couple of practice runs to make it look smooth. This is the tricky part and once it is on the cake it cannot be removed.
Color the last bit of marzipan pink and turn it into a rose.
Dust the cake with powdered sugar and place the rose on top in the middle.