A traditional Mexican stew, pozole translates directly to hominy in English. Hominy is most commonly used to make grits. In this instance, the hominy is drained and cooked alongside the shredded chicken in a red sauce. Pozole is also cooked in a green sauce, like in this pozole verde recipe.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 7 Ounces chipotle peppers, drained, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon MAGGI® Seasoning Sauce
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 Cup chopped yellow onion
- 6 Cups water
- 3 Cups cooked and shredded chicken
- 25 Ounces hominy, drained
- 1 Tablespoon MAGGI® Granulated Chicken Flavor Bouillon
- Suggested garnishes: radishes, fresh cilantro, lime wedges
Directions
COMBINE chipotle peppers, seasoning sauce, oregano, cumin, garlic powder and pepper in small bowl; set aside.
HEAT oil in a large, heavy-bottomed soup or stock pot over medium-high heat.
ADD onion; cook, stirring frequently, until tender.
STIR in water, chicken, hominy and bouillon. Stir in chipotle mixture; bring to a boil.
REDUCE heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 to 40 minutes or until hominy is soft.
SERVE with suggested garnishes.