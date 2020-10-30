  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Potatoes Dauphinoise with Prunes and Leeks

October 30, 2020 | 3:15pm
A hearty and creamy potato side
Potatoes dauphinoise with prunes and leeks
-lvinst- / iStock / Getty Images Plus

These thinly sliced potatoes, cooked in cream alongside prunes and leeks, pair well with any lean beef. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
306
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter, softened
  • 2 Pounds small Yukon gold or yellow potatoes, scrubbed clean
  • 2 small leeks, ends trimmed, sliced lengthwise in half
  • 1 Cup halved or quartered prunes
  • 2 1/2 Cups chicken broth
  • 1 Cup heavy (whipping) cream
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish
  • Salt, freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Use 1/2 tablespoon of the butter to coat a deep 8-inch square baking dish.

Slice potatoes as thinly as you can. This is a good place to use a mandoline, if you have one. 

(If working in advance, drop sliced potatoes into a bowl of cool water to cover, so they do not turn brown. Sliced potatoes will keep in the water for several hours at room temperature.)

Rinse leeks well, and pat dry.

Slice leeks thinly. (Sliced leeks can be refrigerated covered for several hours.)

Melt remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add leeks.

Cook and stir until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes.

Stir in prunes; set mixture aside for up to an hour.

Mix chicken broth, cream and garlic in a large (3-quart) saucepan.

Drain potatoes well; add to pan.

Heat over medium until mixture comes to a gentle simmer.

Reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until broth mixture thickens slightly and potatoes are nearly tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer half of the potatoes to the prepared dish.

Spread leek mixture evenly over the potatoes.

Sprinkle with chives, salt and pepper.

Spoon the remaining potato mixture over the leeks. Smooth the top.

Pour any remaining cream mixture over the potatoes just until the liquid is even with the potatoes. (You may have leftover liquid.)

Season with salt and pepper.

Bake uncovered until potatoes are tender (test with a knife) and top is golden, 40 to 60 minutes.

Let stand 10 to 20 minutes before serving.

Garnish with more chives if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving306
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol51mg17%
Protein6g11%
Carbs40g13%
Vitamin A171µg19%
Vitamin B60.5mg37.1%
Vitamin C25mg28%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.5%
Vitamin K26µg22%
Calcium58mg6%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)36µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)36µg9%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus127mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium774mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.9%
Sodium608mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.2%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water199gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.8%
Potatoes dauphinoise