4.5
2 ratings

Pork and Chorizo Hominy Stew With Poached Eggs

October 22, 2020 | 2:29pm
A rendition of posole
Pork and chorizo hominy stew with poached eggs
Robert Patrick Briggs/iStock/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Posole is a traditional Mexican soup, but this version brings poached eggs into the mix, making it ideal for brunch.

This recipe appeared on the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
8 h 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
561
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Fried eggs, preferably sunny side up, can be substituted for the poached eggs.

Ingredients

  • 1 large (9-ounce) white onion, chopped
  • Half of a 15-ounce package chorizo, removed from casing
  • 2 thick slices hardwood smoked bacon, diced
  • 2 Pounds boneless country-style pork ribs or cubed pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 (29-ounce) can Mexican-style hominy, drained, rinsed
  • 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted
  • 1/4 Cup ancho chili powder or another chili powder
  • 3 to 4 large cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 6 to 8 large super-fresh eggs
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons distilled or apple cider vinegar
  • Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Directions

Put onion, chorizo and bacon into a large nonstick skillet or heavy-bottomed Dutch oven.

Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until chorizo is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

If using a slow cooker, transfer the cooked mixture to the slow cooker.

Stir in pork, hominy, tomatoes with their juice, ancho powder, garlic and oregano.

Add 3 cups water; set heat to low.

Cook covered until pork is tender, about 8 hours. (If using a Dutch oven, stir in pork, hominy, tomatoes with their juice, ancho powder, garlic and oregano. Add 4 cups water; heat to a simmer. Reduce heat to very low; cook partly covered, stirring often, until pork is fork-tender, about 2 hours.)

Stir in salt; simmer a few minutes longer.

To poach eggs, heat 3 inches of water with the vinegar and a pinch of salt in a deep 3-quart saucepan to a gentle simmer.

Crack one egg at a time into a small dish.

Swirl the water with a large spoon, then gently slip the egg into the middle of the swirling water.

Cook at the barest simmer until yolk is soft set, about 4 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to carefully scoop the egg out of the water; transfer it to a shallow bowl of cool water.

Repeat to poach all of the eggs.

To serve, ladle very hot stew into shallow serving bowls.

Nestle a poached egg into the stew, which will warm it nicely.

Garnish with a generous sprinkle of cilantro.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving561
Total Fat31g47%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol309mg100%
Protein42g84%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A195µg22%
Vitamin B122µg88%
Vitamin B61mg94%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin D2µg15%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K23µg19%
Calcium132mg13%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium81mg19%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus502mg72%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium912mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg57.6%
Sodium1079mg45%
Thiamin (B1)1mg91%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water358gN/A
Zinc7mg64%
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
brunch
eggs
poached egg
posole
Soup
stew
