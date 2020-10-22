Pork and chorizo hominy stew with poached eggs

Put onion, chorizo and bacon into a large nonstick skillet or heavy-bottomed Dutch oven.

Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until chorizo is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

If using a slow cooker, transfer the cooked mixture to the slow cooker.

Stir in pork, hominy, tomatoes with their juice, ancho powder, garlic and oregano.

Add 3 cups water; set heat to low.

Cook covered until pork is tender, about 8 hours. (If using a Dutch oven, stir in pork, hominy, tomatoes with their juice, ancho powder, garlic and oregano. Add 4 cups water; heat to a simmer. Reduce heat to very low; cook partly covered, stirring often, until pork is fork-tender, about 2 hours.)

Stir in salt; simmer a few minutes longer.

To poach eggs, heat 3 inches of water with the vinegar and a pinch of salt in a deep 3-quart saucepan to a gentle simmer.

Crack one egg at a time into a small dish.

Swirl the water with a large spoon, then gently slip the egg into the middle of the swirling water.

Cook at the barest simmer until yolk is soft set, about 4 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to carefully scoop the egg out of the water; transfer it to a shallow bowl of cool water.

Repeat to poach all of the eggs.

To serve, ladle very hot stew into shallow serving bowls.

Nestle a poached egg into the stew, which will warm it nicely.

Garnish with a generous sprinkle of cilantro.