Pork and chorizo hominy stew with poached eggs

Posole is a traditional Mexican soup, but this version brings poached eggs into the mix, making it ideal for brunch.
This recipe appeared on the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Fried eggs, preferably sunny side up, can be substituted for the poached eggs.
Ingredients
- 1 large (9-ounce) white onion, chopped
- Half of a 15-ounce package chorizo, removed from casing
- 2 thick slices hardwood smoked bacon, diced
- 2 Pounds boneless country-style pork ribs or cubed pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 (29-ounce) can Mexican-style hominy, drained, rinsed
- 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted
- 1/4 Cup ancho chili powder or another chili powder
- 3 to 4 large cloves garlic, crushed
- 1/2 Teaspoon oregano
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 6 to 8 large super-fresh eggs
- 2 1/2 tablespoons distilled or apple cider vinegar
- Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish
Directions
Put onion, chorizo and bacon into a large nonstick skillet or heavy-bottomed Dutch oven.
Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until chorizo is cooked through, about 10 minutes.
If using a slow cooker, transfer the cooked mixture to the slow cooker.
Stir in pork, hominy, tomatoes with their juice, ancho powder, garlic and oregano.
Add 3 cups water; set heat to low.
Cook covered until pork is tender, about 8 hours. (If using a Dutch oven, stir in pork, hominy, tomatoes with their juice, ancho powder, garlic and oregano. Add 4 cups water; heat to a simmer. Reduce heat to very low; cook partly covered, stirring often, until pork is fork-tender, about 2 hours.)
Stir in salt; simmer a few minutes longer.
To poach eggs, heat 3 inches of water with the vinegar and a pinch of salt in a deep 3-quart saucepan to a gentle simmer.
Crack one egg at a time into a small dish.
Swirl the water with a large spoon, then gently slip the egg into the middle of the swirling water.
Cook at the barest simmer until yolk is soft set, about 4 minutes.
Use a slotted spoon to carefully scoop the egg out of the water; transfer it to a shallow bowl of cool water.
Repeat to poach all of the eggs.
To serve, ladle very hot stew into shallow serving bowls.
Nestle a poached egg into the stew, which will warm it nicely.
Garnish with a generous sprinkle of cilantro.