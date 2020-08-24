Pork and White Bean Chili

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add 1/2 of the pork; brown on all sides. Remove pork from skillet.

Repeat with remaining pork, adding additional 1 tablespoon oil as needed

Stir onions into skillet; cook and stir 4 minutes or until tender.

Add seasonings; cook and stir 1 minute or until fragrant.

Add pork, beans and stock; mix well. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes or until pork is tender, stirring occasionally

Mix avocado, cilantro and lime juice in small bowl.

Serve chili topped with avocado mixture.