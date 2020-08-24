Pork and White Bean Chili

August 24, 2020 | 4:54pm
Ancho chile pepper, cumin and garlic powder are just some of the ways this bright white bean chili gains some heat.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 Pound boneless pork loin, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 Cups chopped onions
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Chili Powder
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Ancho Chile Pepper
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cumin
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Garlic Powder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ All Natural Mexican Oregano
- 2 cans (15 1/2 ounces each) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 3/4 Cup Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and coarsely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add 1/2 of the pork; brown on all sides. Remove pork from skillet.
Repeat with remaining pork, adding additional 1 tablespoon oil as needed
Stir onions into skillet; cook and stir 4 minutes or until tender.
Add seasonings; cook and stir 1 minute or until fragrant.
Add pork, beans and stock; mix well. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes or until pork is tender, stirring occasionally
Mix avocado, cilantro and lime juice in small bowl.
Serve chili topped with avocado mixture.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving668
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated4g22%
Cholesterol76mg25%
Protein46g91%
Carbs66g22%
Vitamin A69µg8%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.5%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.8%
Vitamin E6mg37%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium220mg22%
Fiber17g68%
Folate (food)207µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)207µg52%
Iron9mg50%
Magnesium176mg42%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg61%
Phosphorus543mg78%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1989mg42%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39%
Sodium338mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg68.5%
Water447gN/A
Zinc5mg48%