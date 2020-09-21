Pork and Pumpkin Empanadas With Black Beans and Queso Anejo

Peel the papery husks from the tomatillos and wash them.

Place tomatillos on a sheet pan under the broiler and broil until they blacken and soften on the first side, about 5 minutes. Turn and repeat on the second side. When done they should be fully softened and charred.

Allow them to cool and then peel away the worst of the blackened skin.

Place what remains along with any juices into the blender.

Do the same with the tomatoes.

Toast the unpeeled cloves of garlic over low heat in a small sauté pan and turn them occasionally until they are softened and coloring, about 20 minutes.

Peel the garlic and place in the blender.

Add the chipotles to the blender and purée until smooth. Reserve.

In a shallow pan, sauté the pork in olive oil until light golden brown.

Add the onions and continue to cook, stirring periodically until the onions are translucent.

Add the reserved purée and ¼ cup of the broth and simmer until the pork is just tender.

If you need to add additional broth, your goal is for the pork to be tender and the liquid to be thick and flavorful, but not dry.

Add the pumpkin and cook for an additional 8 minutes under a lid until the pumpkin is tender. Let this mixture cool.

Drain the black beans and fold them into the pork-pumpkin mixture.

Add the cheese and season with salt and sugar. If you prefer this mixture to be spicier, add some of the sauce from the chipotles.

Let the mixture chill. The finished appareil should be moist and full flavored, but not runny.