4.5
2 ratings

Poached Quinoa Bowl

October 8, 2020 | 3:36pm
Get your grain on at brunch
poached quinoa bowl
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Get this protein-packed meal on the menu for your next at-home brunch. It only takes 30 minutes from start to finish.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
414
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Eggland's Best egg (large), poached
  • 1/4 Cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 Cup mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/2 Cup carrot, grated
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon red pepper
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 Cup quinoa

Directions

Combine 1/2 cup quinoa with 1 cup water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat to low.

Simmer until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a skillet at medium to high heat.

When the skillet is hot, add in the carrots and mushrooms with a splash of water.

Cook for three to four minutes until vegetables become tender.

In a small bowl, mix together the spices and salt and pepper.

Reduce skillet heat to medium and add in the cherry tomatoes and spice mix.

Continue sauteing and adding splashes of water as needed so the vegetables do not stick or burn.

Bring another small pot of water to a simmer.

Crack egg into a ramekin or cup and gently create a whirlpool in the water.

Slowly tip egg into the water and let cook for three minutes.

Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.

While your poached egg is draining, assemble bowl — quinoa, vegetables, egg.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving414
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol160mg53%
Protein19g38%
Carbs64g21%
Vitamin A549µg61%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.2%
Vitamin B60.6mg49%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D0.9µg6%
Vitamin E3mg21%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium92mg9%
Fiber8g34%
Folate (food)198µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)198µg49%
Iron5mg28%
Magnesium188mg45%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus524mg75%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium895mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg44.6%
Sodium574mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.1%
Water151gN/A
Zinc4mg32%
Tags
best recipes
brunch
egg
grains
quinoa
poached quinoa bowl