poached quinoa bowl

Combine 1/2 cup quinoa with 1 cup water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat to low.

Simmer until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a skillet at medium to high heat.

When the skillet is hot, add in the carrots and mushrooms with a splash of water.

Cook for three to four minutes until vegetables become tender.

In a small bowl, mix together the spices and salt and pepper.

Reduce skillet heat to medium and add in the cherry tomatoes and spice mix.

Continue sauteing and adding splashes of water as needed so the vegetables do not stick or burn.

Bring another small pot of water to a simmer.

Crack egg into a ramekin or cup and gently create a whirlpool in the water.

Slowly tip egg into the water and let cook for three minutes.

Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.

While your poached egg is draining, assemble bowl — quinoa, vegetables, egg.