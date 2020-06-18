Pita Burgers

Form burgers into 4 patties. Prepare lightly greased grill for cooking.

In a medium bowl, combine ground turkey or chicken, garlic and seasonings. Form mixture into six burgers.

Grill, uncovered, 5 to 6 inches over medium-hot coals 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until burgers are cooked through and spring back when touched. Burgers are done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Serve burgers in pita pockets topped with yogurt sauce, tomatoes and cucumbers.