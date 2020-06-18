Pita Burgers

Change the way you eat your burgers by eating them with pita bread.
Ingredients
For the burgers
- 1 Pound Fresh ground chicken
- 1 Teaspoon Ground cumin
- 1 Teaspoon Salt
- 3 Plum tomatoes
- 1 Small cucumber
For the Yogurt sauce
- 1 Cup Plain yogurt
- 1 Tablespoon Minced parsley
- 2 Teaspoons Minced cilantro
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon Minced fresh mint
- Salt and ground pepper to taste
Directions
For the burgers
Form burgers into 4 patties. Prepare lightly greased grill for cooking.
In a medium bowl, combine ground turkey or chicken, garlic and seasonings. Form mixture into six burgers.
Grill, uncovered, 5 to 6 inches over medium-hot coals 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until burgers are cooked through and spring back when touched. Burgers are done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.
Serve burgers in pita pockets topped with yogurt sauce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
For the Yogurt sauce
In a small bowl, combine 1 cup plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley, 2 teaspoons fresh minced cilantro, and 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh mint or 1/2 teaspoon dried mint. Season with salt and ground pepper to taste.