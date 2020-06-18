  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pita Burgers

June 18, 2020 | 6:29pm
Put your burgers in pita pockets
Photo courtesy of Perdue

Change the way you eat your burgers by eating them with pita bread. 

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
10 m
0
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
146
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the burgers

  • 1 Pound Fresh ground chicken
  • 1 Teaspoon Ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon Salt
  • 3 Plum tomatoes
  • 1 Small cucumber

For the Yogurt sauce

  • 1 Cup Plain yogurt
  • 1 Tablespoon Minced parsley
  • 2 Teaspoons Minced cilantro
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon Minced fresh mint
  • Salt and ground pepper to taste

Directions

For the burgers

Form burgers into 4 patties. Prepare lightly greased grill for cooking.

In a medium bowl, combine ground turkey or chicken, garlic and seasonings. Form mixture into six burgers.

Grill, uncovered, 5 to 6 inches over medium-hot coals 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until burgers are cooked through and spring back when touched. Burgers are done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Serve burgers in pita pockets topped with yogurt sauce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

 

For the Yogurt sauce

In a small bowl, combine 1 cup plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley, 2 teaspoons fresh minced cilantro, and 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh mint or 1/2 teaspoon dried mint. Season with salt and ground pepper to taste.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving146
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol70mg23%
Protein15g30%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.9%
Vitamin B60.4mg34%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K20µg16%
Calcium70mg7%
Fiber0.7g3%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus191mg27%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium595mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20%
Sodium417mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.8%
Water150gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
