peppermint bark

If you have a silpat place it on a solid surface. (Using a silpat is recommended as it guarantees easy removal.)

Without a silpat spread oil in a thin and even coat on a marble pastry board or a cookie sheet.

In a bowl whisk sugar, lemon juice and water until very well blended and pour into a small saucepan which will be filled about half full when ingredients are added.

Place on heat, if working on electric set on highest setting. If working on gas set on highest setting but ensure that flames do not come up on sides of pan.

Place a candy thermometer in syrup and bring to boil. Using a spoon remove scum from edges of pan. Once done DO NOT STIR syrup anymore.

Add food color at 285°F. Boil until candy thermometer reaches 305°F or unto hard crack stage.

When syrup has reached 305°F add mint extract and remove from heat. Let sit for 2 minutes. Pour mixture onto silpat and set aside for 10 minutes.

Using a rolling pin crush peppermint candy in chunks and set aside.

Chop white or dark chocolate into pea size pieces and place 2/3 of chocolate in a bowl. Reserve the remaining 1/3.

Fill a medium saucepan with one inch of water and bring to a boil. Turn to very low simmer and place chocolate bowl on top.

Using a rubber spatula stir chocolate to 115°F and remove from heat. Allow chocolate to reach 112°F.

Add remaining one third of chocolate and “smash” out the lumps using a rubber spatula.

If a few stubborn lumps remain do not reheat chocolate! Any remaining lumps can stay in chocolate.

Spread chocolate 4 credit cards thick onto a plastic food film lined cutting board. Sprinkle immediately with chopped peppermint candy.

Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes.

Wrap in plastic and store at room temperature.