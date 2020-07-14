  1. Home
Pelonas Poblanas

July 14, 2020 | 1:40pm
A Mexican inspired lunch
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

Pelonas are a type of Mexican sandwich that is served on a deep fried roll and stuffed with refried beans, shredded beef, lettuce and salsa. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick 

Ingredients

  • 4 pelona rolls, split and toasted Substitutions available
  • 1/2 Cup McCormick® Mayonesa (Mayonnaise) With Lime Juice
  • 1 Cup refried beans, warmed
  • 1 1/2 Cup shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 3 Cups hot shredded beef, such as from Slow Cooker Shredded Beef (see "Cooking tip" for recipe)
  • 3/4 Cups salsa

Directions

Spread top of each roll evenly with mayonnaise.

Spread bottom of each roll evenly with refried beans then layer with lettuce, beef, salsa and top of roll.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving191
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol33mg11%
Protein16g32%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A11µg1%
Vitamin B121µg50%
Vitamin B60.4mg30.2%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)54µg14%
Folic acid23µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg26%
Phosphorus183mg26%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium428mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.1%
Sodium480mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.2%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc3mg31%
