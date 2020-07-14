Pelonas Poblanas

July 14, 2020 | 1:40pm
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
Pelonas are a type of Mexican sandwich that is served on a deep fried roll and stuffed with refried beans, shredded beef, lettuce and salsa.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 4 pelona rolls, split and toasted Substitutions available
- 1/2 Cup McCormick® Mayonesa (Mayonnaise) With Lime Juice
- 1 Cup refried beans, warmed
- 1 1/2 Cup shredded iceberg lettuce
- 3 Cups hot shredded beef, such as from Slow Cooker Shredded Beef (see "Cooking tip" for recipe)
- 3/4 Cups salsa
Directions
Spread top of each roll evenly with mayonnaise.
Spread bottom of each roll evenly with refried beans then layer with lettuce, beef, salsa and top of roll.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving191
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol33mg11%
Protein16g32%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A11µg1%
Vitamin B121µg50%
Vitamin B60.4mg30.2%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)54µg14%
Folic acid23µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg26%
Phosphorus183mg26%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium428mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.1%
Sodium480mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.2%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc3mg31%