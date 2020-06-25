Peach Custard Pie

What could be more wholesome on a warm summer day than peach pie? This staple is made brand new by the addition of vanilla yogurt.
Recipe courtesy of Delaware Grown
Ingredients
- 1 crust pie pastry (refrigerated or homemade)
- 6 large peaches or 9 medium-sized peaches
- 1/2 Cup low fat vanilla yogurt
- 1/2 Cup half and half
- 3 large egg yolks
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 Cup unsalted butter
- 1/3 Cup flour
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Place pie pastry in a 9-inch deep dish pie plate.
Peel and slice the peaches into ¹/2 inch wedges. Place peach slices on the bottom of the pie crust.
In a medium sized bowl, whisk together low fat vanilla yogurt, half and half, egg yolks, sugar, flour, and vanilla. Pour over top of peaches.
Place on cookie sheet to prevent spills. Cover edges of pie crust with foil or a pie crust protector to prevent the edges from burning. Bake in oven for 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, cut in unsalted butter, remaining flour, and sugar to create the streusel topping.
Remove pie from oven and reduce heat to 350°F. Remove foil or pie crust protector. Sprinkle streusel over top of the pie.
Return pie to oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes.
Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour prior to serving; cut and serve while warm.
Store any leftover pie in the refrigerator.