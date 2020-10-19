crock pot ultimate party meatballs

Place all ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer.

Stir until fully combined.

Before rolling the meatballs, pour the chili sauce and jelly into a 6-quart slow cooker.

Using a spring-loaded cookie scooper, scoop out the meat mixture and roll between your hands to make them round.

Add meatballs on top of the sauce mixture.

Continue until you've made all the meatballs.

Cover and cook on low for three to four hours (or have reached an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit).

Turn the meatballs over once about halfway through cooking.

Once cooked, stir the meatballs so they are covered in sauce.

Place on a plate with toothpicks or serve diretly from the slow cooker (keeping it on the warm setting).