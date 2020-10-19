  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Crock Pot Ultimate Party Meatballs

October 19, 2020 | 5:31pm
Sweet and savory light bites
crock pot ultimate party meatballs
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

These small bites pack all the familiar savory flavors with a special kick from chili sauce and hot pepper jelly.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
3 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
3 h
(cook time)
25
Servings
173
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the meatballs

  • 1 Pound lean ground beef (90/10)
  • 1 Pound ground pork
  • 2 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
  • 1 1/2 Cup bread crumbs
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

For the sauce

  • 1 12-ounce jar chili sauce
  • 1 10.5-ounce jar hot pepper jelly

Directions

For the meatballs

Place all ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer.

Stir until fully combined.

Before rolling the meatballs, pour the chili sauce and jelly into a 6-quart slow cooker.

Using a spring-loaded cookie scooper, scoop out the meat mixture and roll between your hands to make them round.

Add meatballs on top of the sauce mixture.

Continue until you've made all the meatballs.

Cover and cook on low for three to four hours (or have reached an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit).

Turn the meatballs over once about halfway through cooking.

Once cooked, stir the meatballs so they are covered in sauce.

Place on a plate with toothpicks or serve diretly from the slow cooker (keeping it on the warm setting).

For the sauce

Nutritional Facts
Servings25
Calories Per Serving173
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol39mg13%
Protein8g16%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A11µg1%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.7%
Vitamin B60.2mg13%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.3%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus89mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium186mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.1%
Sodium265mg11%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.4%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water39gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
Tags
best recipes