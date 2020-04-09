Parrillada Mixta with Garlic and Sweet Chipotle Marinades

Make your own parrillada mixta, or "mixed grill", platter with a garlic chipotle marinade for steak and and a sweet chipotle marinade for chicken and shrimp.
This recipe is courtesy of TABASCO, as created by Chef Johnny Hernandez.
Ingredients
For the Garlic Chipotle Marinated Steak
- 4 Tablespoons TABASCO® Chipotle Pepper Sauce
- 14 garlic cloves
- 1 medium white onion, quartered
- 1 1/2 Cup light Mexican beer
- 3/4 Cups olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon coarse black pepper
- 2 flank steaks (approx. 1 lb. each)
For the Sweet Chipotle Marinated Chicken & Shrimp
- 4 Tablespoons TABASCO® Chipotle Pepper Sauce
- 8 garlic cloves
- 1 red bell pepper, de-seeded and stemmed
- 1 small white onion
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 smoked paprika
- 8 Tablespoons olive oil
- 8 Tablespoons agave syrup
- 4 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 1/4 Cup orange juice
- 1 1/4 Cup cold water
- Salt, to taste
- 2 Pounds extra large shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails on
- 4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
For the Parrillada Mixta
Directions
For the Garlic Chipotle Marinated Steak
Purée all ingredients in a blender except chipotle sauce, salt and steaks.
Transfer purée to a large mixing bowl, and add chipotle sauce and salt as desired.
Place steak in a sealable container and pour in marinade.
Cover and marinate in refrigerator for a minimum of 6 hours.
For the Sweet Chipotle Marinated Chicken & Shrimp
Purée all ingredients in a blender except shrimp and chicken.
Place chicken in a sealable container and shrimp in separate sealable container. Divide and pour marinade into each.
Cover and marinate shrimp in refrigerator for 8 hours and chicken in refrigerator for 24 hours.
For the Parrillada Mixta
Remove steak, shrimp and chicken from marinades and set aside.
Heat grill to medium-high heat. Place meats and shrimp on grill in order of required cooking time – first, the chicken, then the steak and shrimp – and grill to desired doneness.
Slice steak and chicken into strips.
Place steak, shrimp and chicken on large platter and serve with traditional side items such as fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh limes and fresh corn tortillas.