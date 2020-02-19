  1. Home
Orange Creamsicle Jell-O Mold

February 19, 2020
Dream of orange creamsicle
ORANGE CREAMSICLE JELLO MOLD

Photo courtesy of Belly Full.

Turn a summer-time favorite frozen treat into this lighter than a mousse fluffy Jello guaranteed to melt in your mouth.

This recipe is courtesy of Belly Full.

Ready in
4 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
166
Calories Per Serving

Notes

You need to let the gelatin cool, as directed, before adding in the sherbet or the Jello won’t solidify properly.

You can also add in a 10 ounce can mandarin oranges, drained and mashed. Chill the gelatin until very thick, but not completely set, before adding them in.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounce package orange Jell-O
  • 1 Cup boiling water
  • 2 Cups orange sherbet, softened
  • 8 ounce container Cool Whip topping, defrosted

Directions

In a large bowl, completely dissolve the gelatin in the boiling water.

Place in the refrigerator for 5-10 minutes to cool.

Stir in the orange sherbet.

Gently fold in the Cool Whip until thoroughly combined.

Transfer to a non-stick Jello mold lightly coated with cooking spray.

Place in the refrigerator to set for about 4 hours.

Loosen Jello and invert onto a serving plate.

Slice and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving166
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol18mg6%
Protein2g5%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A46µg5%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.3%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin D4IU24%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.4%
Calcium40mg4%
Fiber0.4g1.5%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µg1%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Phosphorus56mg8%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium63mg1%
Sodium96mg4%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Water57gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.1%
