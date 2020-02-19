Candy Coated Strawberry Carrots

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place candy melts in a deep glass or measuring cup and microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring until smooth, about 2 minutes.

Stir in the coconut oil until incorporated.

Carefully hold the strawberries by the stem, dip them in the melted candy and swirl until fully coated.

Transfer the strawberries to the prepared baking sheet.

When all the strawberries are coated, transfer the remaining melted candy to a small plastic bag; cut off the tip and drizzle back and forth over the strawberries to make horizontal lines.

Set aside or place in the refrigerator for a few minutes to harden completely.

Peel the candy-coated strawberries off the parchment paper and trim and uneven edges, if necessary.

Place on a bed of chocolate sprinkles and serve.