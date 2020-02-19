  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Candy Coated Strawberry Carrots

February 19, 2020 | 1:12pm
Veggies and fruits collide
CANDY COATED STRAWBERRY CARROTS

Photo courtesy of Belly Full.

Eat like the Easter Bunny, well sort of. Coat strawberries in orange candy melts and like magic they turn to carrots.

This recipe is courtesy of Belly Full.

Ready in
22 m
20 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
193
Calories Per Serving
Notes

These are best served the same day you make them, but the next day is fine.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounce bag of orange candy melts
  • 1 Teaspoon coconut oil
  • 18 medium fresh strawberries, rinsed and dried completely

Directions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place candy melts in a deep glass or measuring cup and microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring until smooth, about 2 minutes.

Stir in the coconut oil until incorporated.

Carefully hold the strawberries by the stem, dip them in the melted candy and swirl until fully coated.

Transfer the strawberries to the prepared baking sheet.

When all the strawberries are coated, transfer the remaining melted candy to a small plastic bag; cut off the tip and drizzle back and forth over the strawberries to make horizontal lines.

Set aside or place in the refrigerator for a few minutes to harden completely.

Peel the candy-coated strawberries off the parchment paper and trim and uneven edges, if necessary.

Place on a bed of chocolate sprinkles and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings9
Calories Per Serving193
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Protein2g3%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A0.2µgN/A
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium16mg2%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.6%
Phosphorus56mg8%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium175mg4%
Sodium4mgN/A
Sugars, added21gN/A
Water22gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.9%
Tags
best easter ideas
Best Easter recipes
best recipes
chocolate covered strawberries