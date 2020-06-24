Open-Faced Roast Beef Sandwiches

June 24, 2020 | 3:16pm
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
This open-faced sandwich recipe is perfect for lunch or dinner. It's made with tender roast beef and onions and topped with mouth watering gravy.
Ingredients
- 2 Teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 1 container (12 ounces) McCormick® Simply Better Beef Gravy
- 1/2 Pound thinly sliced roast beef
- 4 slices Italian bread, (cut 1 to 1 1/4-inch thick)
- 4 slices provolone cheese
Directions
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Add gravy and roast beef; cook until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Place bread slices onto 4 serving plates. Top bread evenly with the cheese slices and roast beef mixture.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving339
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein24g48%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B121µg62%
Vitamin B60.4mg32.1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium247mg25%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)74µg19%
Folic acid31µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus304mg43%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium350mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.4%
Sodium870mg36%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15%
Water155gN/A
Zinc4mg37%