Open-Faced Hot Turkey Sandwiches

July 14, 2020 | 1:59pm
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
Whether it's game day or Thanksgiving, this hot turkey sandwich is made in the Instant Pot with garlic powder, paprika and thyme.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 1 container (12 ounces) McCormick® Simply Better Turkey Gravy
- 8 slices cooked turkey
- 1 loaf baguette bread, (12 inches long)
- 1 Cup fresh spinach leaves
- 1 Cup prepared stuffing, warmed
- 1/2 Cup cranberry sauce
Directions
Cook gravy and turkey slices in large skillet on medium-high heat until heated through.
Cut baguette in half lengthwise, then cut each piece in half. Place bread, cut-side up, onto 4 serving plates.
Top bread evenly with spinach, turkey, stuffing, any remaining gravy and cranberry sauce.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving453
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol42mg14%
Protein24g48%
Carbs68g23%
Vitamin A96µg11%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.4%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.6%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K44µg37%
Calcium72mg7%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)71µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)175µg44%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium50mg12%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg58%
Phosphorus219mg31%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium364mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg44.2%
Sodium1238mg52%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg53.9%
Water187gN/A
Zinc3mg24%