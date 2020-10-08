  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Nor'East Lobster Bake Quiche

October 8, 2020 | 2:30pm
A seafood lover's ideal breakfast
Nor'East lobster bake quich
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Quiche is classic, but this lobster-laden version takes breakfast to sea level — no beach necessary.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
1 h
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
290
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Chourico, chorizo or kielbasa can be substituted if linguica is unavailable.

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons softened butter, divided
  • 4 Tablespoons grated parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1/4 Cup minced shallots
  • 1/4 Cup dry white wine
  • 4 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
  • 2 Cups half and half
  • 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 4 Ounces diced cooked linguica sausage
  • 1/2 Cup frozen corn, thawed and drained well
  • 1 Cup cooked Maine lobster, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Cup shredded Gruyere cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brush deep dish pie plate with 1 tablespoon butter and sprinkle evenly with two tablespoons parmesan cheese.

In a small skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat, add shallots and cook, stirring one minute.

Add wine and cook one minute or until most of the liquid is cooked away, remove from heat and let cool.

Whisk Eggland's Best eggs and half and half in large bowl.

Stir in shallot mixture, salt, pepper and parsley.

Spread linguica, corn, lobster and Gruyere cheese in pie plate.

Pour Eggland's Best egg mixture over filling.

Sprinkle top with remaining parmesan cheese.

Bake until quiche is just set in center, about 40 to 50 minutes.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving290
Total Fat22g34%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated12g59%
Cholesterol163mg54%
Protein16g31%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A169µg19%
Vitamin B121µg43%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.4%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium291mg29%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus276mg39%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium244mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.4%
Sodium401mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.3%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water112gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
brunch
eggs
lobster
seafood
nor'east lobster bake quiche
quich