Nor'East lobster bake quich

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brush deep dish pie plate with 1 tablespoon butter and sprinkle evenly with two tablespoons parmesan cheese.

In a small skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat, add shallots and cook, stirring one minute.

Add wine and cook one minute or until most of the liquid is cooked away, remove from heat and let cool.

Whisk Eggland's Best eggs and half and half in large bowl.

Stir in shallot mixture, salt, pepper and parsley.

Spread linguica, corn, lobster and Gruyere cheese in pie plate.

Pour Eggland's Best egg mixture over filling.

Sprinkle top with remaining parmesan cheese.

Bake until quiche is just set in center, about 40 to 50 minutes.

Serve warm or at room temperature.