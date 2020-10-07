noodle kugel

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spray a 13-by-9-inch casserole pan with non-stick spray and set aside.

Mix cornflake crumbs, one tablespoon of sugar and cinnamon together in a small bowl and set aside.

Cook noodles to package directions.

While cooking, mix eggs, sugar, sour cream and cottage cheese in a large bowl until very well blended.

When noodles are tender, remove from heat, drain and place back in pot.

Toss with butter cubes until well mixed.

Stir noodles into egg mixture and mix well.

Pour into prepared pan and sprinkle cornflake mixure on top.

Bake uncovered for 50 to 55 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the middle of the dish reads 160 degrees.

Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.