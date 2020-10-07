  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Noodle Kugel

October 7, 2020
A sweet and savory comfort food
noodle kugel
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Noodle kugel is a classic comfort food that you can serve warm or cold at a holiday meal or whenever the craving kicks in.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
1 h 30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h 15 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
275
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound egg noodles, yolk-free
  • 1/4 Cup butter (cut into small pieces)
  • 8 Eggland's Best eggs
  • 1 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 Cups fat-free sour cream
  • 2 Cups fat-free cottage cheese
  • 3/4 Cups cornflake crumbs
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spray a 13-by-9-inch casserole pan with non-stick spray and set aside.

Mix cornflake crumbs, one tablespoon of sugar and cinnamon together in a small bowl and set aside.

Cook noodles to package directions.

While cooking, mix eggs, sugar, sour cream and cottage cheese in a large bowl until very well blended.

When noodles are tender, remove from heat, drain and place back in pot. 

Toss with butter cubes until well mixed.

Stir noodles into egg mixture and mix well.

Pour into prepared pan and sprinkle cornflake mixure on top.

Bake uncovered for 50 to 55 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the middle of the dish reads 160 degrees. 

Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving275
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar21gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol113mg38%
Protein11g22%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A83µg9%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.8%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.8%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium83mg8%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)129µg32%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus185mg26%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium168mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.5%
Sodium189mg8%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.5%
Water65gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
