no-bake pumpkin pecan pie bites

Have the best of both worlds with bite size pies.
Notes
These thaw quickly, so eat immediately when you take them out of the freezer.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup raw pecan pieces
- 12 raw pecan halves for topping
- 3/4 Cups pitted medjool dates (about 7 dates), soaked in hot water for 10 minutes
- Pinch of pink salt, to taste
For the filling
- 1/3 Cup pumpkin puree
- 1/3 Cup full fat pecan or coconut milk or milk of your choice
- 1 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 Cup maple syrup
- Pinch of pink salt, to taste
- 1 scoop collagen peptides (optional)
Directions
In a food processor, combine the pecans, drained dates and salt.
Process until combined and the “dough” starts to form into a ball.
For the filling
In a separate bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, coconut milk, pumpkin pie spice, maple syrup, pinch of salt and collagen peptides, if desired.
Whisk until smooth.
Line a cupcake tin and evenly distribute the crust mixture, about one and a half tablespoons in each cupcake.
Use your fingers to press the crust to an even layer.
Evenly disperse the pumpkin pie filling among each cupcake, until the tins are about half way full.
Top each with a pecan and place in the freezer for at least one hour.