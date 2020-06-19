No-Bake Montmorency Tart Cherry Cheesecake

In a large bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, granulated sugar, and melted butter until evenly moistened. Pour into the bottom of a lightly greased 10 inch spring form pan. Press crumbs firmly with fingers or bottom of a dry measuring cup evenly along the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of the pan. Chill while preparing the filling.

Beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on high until soft and creamy. Add powdered sugar, sour cream, Montmorency Tart Cherry Concentrate, vanilla, and salt. Beat until smooth and no lumps remain.

Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in whipped cream until mixture is even. Spread into prepared crust smoothing the top with a spatula. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours or over night.

Top cheesecake with Montmorency Tart Cherry Pie filling before slicing and serving.