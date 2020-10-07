Nicoise Salad

Hard-cook eggs, cool and peel.

Use either fresh grilled tuna cut into small pieces or your favorite canned or pre-packaged tuna for this salad.

Prepare and set aside.

To cook green beans, create an ice bath with 12 ice cubes and cold water in a large bowl and set aside.

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan and cook trimmed beans for approximately four minutes.

Remove and plunge in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Remove when cooled and pat dry.

Cook potatoes to your desired softness either boiling them on the stovetop or roasting them in an oven.

Chop eggs, potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, potatoes and parsley, and set aside.

Arrange on a bed of butter lettuce and top with eggs, vegetables, tuna, parsley and capers.

Add black or Kalamata olives (if desired) and serve with your favorite dressing.