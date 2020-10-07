  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Nicoise Salad

October 7, 2020
This salad features familiar Mediterranean flavors
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Transport to Nice without leaving your home with this French-inspired recipe for Nicoise salad.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
235
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Healthy Salad Recipes
8 Sensational Spring Salad Recipes
7 Fruit Salad Recipes That Are Anything but Ordinary

Notes

To cut down on prep time, use Eggland's Best Hard Cooked and Peeled Eggs.

Ingredients

  • 4 Eggland's Best eggs, hard-cooked OR 4 Eggland's Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs
  • 6 Ounces tuna (fresh grilled and cut into pieces or canned)
  • 1/2 Pound green beans, cooked
  • 4 tomatoes
  • 2 potatoes, cooked
  • 2 Tablespoons capers
  • 1/4 Cup parsley, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Black or Kalamata olives for garnish

Directions

Hard-cook eggs, cool and peel.

Use either fresh grilled tuna cut into small pieces or your favorite canned or pre-packaged tuna for this salad.

Prepare and set aside.

To cook green beans, create an ice bath with 12 ice cubes and cold water in a large bowl and set aside.

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan and cook trimmed beans for approximately four minutes.

Remove and plunge in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Remove when cooled and pat dry.

Cook potatoes to your desired softness either boiling them on the stovetop or roasting them in an oven.

Chop eggs, potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, potatoes and parsley, and set aside.

Arrange on a bed of butter lettuce and top with eggs, vegetables, tuna, parsley and capers.

Add black or Kalamata olives (if desired) and serve with your favorite dressing.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving235
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol177mg59%
Protein20g41%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A164µg18%
Vitamin B121µg53%
Vitamin B61mg74.6%
Vitamin C50mg55%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K84µg70%
Calcium84mg8%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)82µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)82µg21%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium78mg18%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg64%
Phosphorus320mg46%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1144mg24%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.7%
Sodium886mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.8%
Water323gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Dinner
eggs
lunch
olives
potatoes
tuna
Nicoise Salad