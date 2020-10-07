  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mushroom and Prosciutto Dutch Baby

October 7, 2020
Keep this easy dish in mind for brunch
mushroom prosciutto dutch baby
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

This savory Dutch baby features a combination of egg, cheese, mushrooms and prosciutto. With just 30 minutes between preperation and cook time, this dish is ready in what feels like no time at all.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
288
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the pancake

  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup milk
  • 2 large Eggland's Best eggs
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped chives
  • 1 Tablespoon shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons Land O Lakes butter

For the topping

  • 2 Tablespoons Land O Lakes butter
  • 2 Cups shiitake mushrooms, stemmed, sliced
  • 1 Cup leek, rinsed, julienned
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of pepper
  • 3 Tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Ounce thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into bite-sized pieces

Directions

For the pancake

Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place flour, mik, eggs and salt into blender container.

Cover and blend on high until smooth, scraping sides as needed.

Add chives and 1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan.

Blend until well mixed.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 9-inch ceramic pie plate or metal pie pan in the oven.

Swirl butter to cover the bottom of pan.

Carefully pour batter into hot pie plate.

Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until puffed and light golden brown.

For the topping

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add mushrooms, leeks, salt and pepper.

Saute until mushrooms begin to darken and leeks are wilted.

Remove from heat and set aside.

Immediately after removing pancake from oven, sprinkle bottom evenly with 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese.

Top with mushroom mixture, prosciutto and remaining Parmesan cheese.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving288
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol138mg46%
Protein12g24%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A191µg21%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.2%
Vitamin B60.2mg19.1%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E0.9mg6%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium180mg18%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)79µg20%
Folic acid24µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus228mg33%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium283mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.8%
Sodium377mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.5%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water106gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
