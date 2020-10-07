mushroom and onion dutch baby

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large saute pan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat and cook for two to three minutes until melted and foamy.

Add onions and cook, stirring for two to three minutes until they begin to soften.

Add the herbs, and then stir in the mushrooms and cook for another three to five minutes until they are browned and softened as well.

Remove from heat.

Put the eggs, milk, flour, salt and pepper into a blender and blend at high speed for about a minute.

Stop, scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula and blend for another 30 seconds.

Place the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter into a 12-inch cast iron skillet and put the pan into the oven.

Wait until the butter is completely melted and bubbling, and then carefully take the pan out and swirl the butter around to make sure the pan is coated.

Spread the onions and mushrooms on the bottom of the cast iron skillet.

Pour the egg and flour mixture on top.

Finally, sprinkle cheese all over and put back into the oven for 20 minutes until browned.

The pancake will puff up as it bakes.

When finished, take the Dutch baby out of the oven.

You can scatter more sage and thyme across the top if you desire.

For a more decadent touch, melt a tablespoon of herb butter on top of the pancake as soon as it leaves the oven.