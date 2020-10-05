Mixed Berry Pancakes with Honey Berry Topping

Mix flours, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large container. Store covered, up to a couple of weeks.

For the honey berry topping, put 1 bag of the mixed berries in a medium microwave-safe bowl.

Microwave on high, stirring a couple of times, until berries are softened but still cold, about 2 minutes.

Stir in the vinegar and 2 tablespoons of the honey. Add more honey to taste.

Refrigerate, covered, up to 2 days. Serve at room temperature.

When you are ready to cook, heat oven to 200 degrees; place a baking sheet with a wire rack set on it in the oven.

Let the remaining bag of mixed berries sit on the counter to soften slightly.

Put the 1 stick butter into a microwave-safe bowl; cover loosely with wax paper.

Microwave on high (100 percent power) until melted, about 45 seconds.

Stir in the ½ cup oil.

Whisk eggs smooth in a large bowl.

Whisk in skim milk and the 1 cup yogurt until smooth.

Whisk in butter-oil mixture.

Add dry ingredients; whisk gently just until all dry ingredients are moistened. Do not overmix, or your pancakes will be tough.

Gently fold in the contents of the remaining bag of mixed berries.

Heat 1 or 2 large nonstick skillet(s) or a nonstick griddle over medium heat until a drop of the pancake batter bubbles furiously when dropped on the surface.

Lightly oil and butter the cooking surface.

Spoon out about ¼ cup of batter per pancake.

Spread the batter with the back of the spoon, so it is thinned out a little.

Cook until a few bubbles break on top and the bottom is golden, about 2 minutes.

Gently flip pancake over; cook until second side is golden, 1 to 2 minutes more.

Keep oiling the cooking surface and adjusting the heat as you go along, so pancakes are golden and not overly browned.

Transfer cooked pancakes to the wire rack on the baking sheet in the oven.

Keep warm until enough are cooked to serve.

Serve pancakes with the honey berry topping and more yogurt.