Mini Tex-Mex Turkey Meatloaves

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 12 regular muffin cups with cooking spray.

Mix turkey, Egg Beaters, bread crumbs, drained tomatoes plus 1/4 cup reserved liquid and taco seasoning in medium bowl. Form into 12 balls (1/4 cup each) and place in muffin cups. Top each with 1 teaspoon cheese.

Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until browned and cooked through (170°F).