Mini Tex-Mex Turkey Meatloaves

July 28, 2020 | 2:52pm
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ground turkey is combined with tomatoes and taco seasoning. It's ready in just 30 minutes for a meal that the whole family will love.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
- 1 pkg (20 oz each) lean ground turkey (93% lean)
- 1/4 Cup Egg Beaters® Original
- 1/3 Cup dry unseasoned bread crumbs
- 1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained, liquid reserved
- 2 Tablespoons (1/2 of 1.25-oz pkg) 30% less sodium taco seasoning mix
- 1/4 Cup finely shredded Mexican blend cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 12 regular muffin cups with cooking spray.
Mix turkey, Egg Beaters, bread crumbs, drained tomatoes plus 1/4 cup reserved liquid and taco seasoning in medium bowl. Form into 12 balls (1/4 cup each) and place in muffin cups. Top each with 1 teaspoon cheese.
Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until browned and cooked through (170°F).
Servings6
Calories Per Serving242
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol70mg23%
Protein22g44%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A55µg6%
Vitamin B121µg43%
Vitamin B60.7mg52.4%
Vitamin C115mg100%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.7%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium86mg9%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg48%
Phosphorus244mg35%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium435mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.1%
Sodium377mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.2%
Water113gN/A
Zinc3mg24%