4.5
2 ratings

Mini Ricotta Latkes with Sour Cherry Sauce

October 20, 2020
A bright and light latke
Mini latkes with cherry sauce
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune; Mark Graham / food styling

Whip up this festive holiday treat all in under one hour. 

This recipe by Phyllis Glazer with Miriam Glazer and adapted by Peggy Wolff appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
321
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the sour cherry sauce

  • 1 Cup canned or bottled tart cherries in syrup (measure without liquid)
  • 1 Cup syrup from the can or bottle
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 Tablespoon water
  • 1 Tablespoon cherry liqueur, optional

For the mini latkes

  • 1 Pound whole or part-skim milk ricotta cheese
  • 4 eggs
  • 6 Tablespoons flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Tablespoon walnut oil
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar, granulated or turbinado
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Vegetable oil

Directions

For the sour cherry sauce

For the sauce, mix the cherries and syrup in a small saucepan; heat over medium-low heat.

In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch and water until smooth.

Add to the saucepan; heat, stirring, until the mixture thickens.

Stir in the cherry liqueur, if using, cover, and keep warm while preparing the latkes.

Sauce may also be prepared in advance and reheated.

For the mini latkes

For the mini latkes, put all of the ingredients (except the vegetable oil) in a blender; process until smooth.

Heat a small amount of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; drop in batter by heaping tablespoons.

Flatten them with the back of a spoon to make circles.

Cook until lightly brown on the bottoms; flip and cook the other sides.

Repeat with remaining batter.

Serve immediately, with the sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving321
Total Fat13g21%
Sugar30gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein10g20%
Carbs40g13%
Vitamin A115µg13%
Vitamin B120.4µg16%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.6%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.1%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium195mg19%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.6%
Phosphorus171mg24%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium214mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg55.4%
Sodium185mg8%
Sugars, added27gN/A
Water90gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
