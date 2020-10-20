Mini Ricotta Latkes with Sour Cherry Sauce

Whip up this festive holiday treat all in under one hour.
This recipe by Phyllis Glazer with Miriam Glazer and adapted by Peggy Wolff appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the sour cherry sauce
- 1 Cup canned or bottled tart cherries in syrup (measure without liquid)
- 1 Cup syrup from the can or bottle
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 1 Tablespoon cherry liqueur, optional
For the mini latkes
- 1 Pound whole or part-skim milk ricotta cheese
- 4 eggs
- 6 Tablespoons flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Tablespoon walnut oil
- 2 Tablespoons sugar, granulated or turbinado
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- Vegetable oil
Directions
For the sour cherry sauce
For the sauce, mix the cherries and syrup in a small saucepan; heat over medium-low heat.
In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch and water until smooth.
Add to the saucepan; heat, stirring, until the mixture thickens.
Stir in the cherry liqueur, if using, cover, and keep warm while preparing the latkes.
Sauce may also be prepared in advance and reheated.
For the mini latkes
For the mini latkes, put all of the ingredients (except the vegetable oil) in a blender; process until smooth.
Heat a small amount of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; drop in batter by heaping tablespoons.
Flatten them with the back of a spoon to make circles.
Cook until lightly brown on the bottoms; flip and cook the other sides.
Repeat with remaining batter.
Serve immediately, with the sauce.