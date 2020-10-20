Mini Ricotta Latkes with Sour Cherry Sauce

For the sauce, mix the cherries and syrup in a small saucepan; heat over medium-low heat.

In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch and water until smooth.

Add to the saucepan; heat, stirring, until the mixture thickens.

Stir in the cherry liqueur, if using, cover, and keep warm while preparing the latkes.

Sauce may also be prepared in advance and reheated.