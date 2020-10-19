mini bbq chicken sliders

In a large slow cooker, combine chicken and root beer.

Cook on low for three to four hours, until chicken is cooked through and extremely tender.

Drain root beer.

Transfer chicken into a large bowl.

Using two forks, shred chicken.

Drain root beer and discard, then return chicken to slow cooker.

Stir in BBQ sauce.

Cook on low for one hour.

Season with salt and pepper.

Divide shredded chicken between bottom buns, then top with a generous scoop of coleslaw and pickles.