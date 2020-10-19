  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Mini BBQ Chicken Sliders

October 19, 2020 | 5:19pm
The secret ingredient? Root beer
mini bbq chicken sliders
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

BBQ chicken sliders are perfect for a backyard hangout, dinner on the couch and everything between. Root beer gives these mini sandwiches a craveable flavor.

This recipe is courtesy of King's Hawaiian.

Ready in
5 h 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
5 h
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 5 Cups root beer
  • 1 18-ounce bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 package King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Slider Buns
  • Prepared coleslaw
  • Sliced dill pickles

Directions

In a large slow cooker, combine chicken and root beer.

Cook on low for three to four hours, until chicken is cooked through and extremely tender.

Drain root beer.

Transfer chicken into a large bowl.

Using two forks, shred chicken.

Drain root beer and discard, then return chicken to slow cooker.

Stir in BBQ sauce.

Cook on low for one hour.

Season with salt and pepper.

Divide shredded chicken between bottom buns, then top with a generous scoop of coleslaw and pickles.

mini bbq chicken sliders