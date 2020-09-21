Mini Baked Pumpkin Pie Spice Donuts with Vanilla Glaze

September 21, 2020 | 4:07pm
Do not not bake these fall-tastic pumpkin spice donuts.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
For the donut
- 2 Cups all-purpose baking mix, such as Bisquick®
- 1/4 Cup granulated sugar
- 2/3 Cups milk
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
For the glaze
- 4 Cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
For the donut
Preheat oven to 325°F.
For the Donuts, spray mini donut pan with no stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Mix all ingredients in medium bowl until well blended.
Spoon batter into prepared pan, using 1 tablespoon batter for each donut.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
For the glaze
Meanwhile, for the Vanilla Glaze, mix all ingredients in large bowl until smooth.
Remove donuts from pan.
Immediately coat in glaze.
Place donuts on wire rack set over a baking sheet or waxed paper to cool.
Servings15
Calories Per Serving221
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar36gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.5%
Cholesterol13mg4%
Protein3g7%
Carbs50g17%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.6%
Vitamin D0.3µg2%
Calcium108mg11%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus168mg24%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium115mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.6%
Sodium278mg12%
Sugars, added35gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.7%
Water21gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.4%