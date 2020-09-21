michigan potato energy bites

September 21, 2020 | 12:14pm
For a fall day pick-me-up, look no further than these punchy bites of energy packed with seeds, oats and peanut butter.
Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 Cup rolled oats
- 1 Tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 Tablespoon ground flax
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted pumpkin seeds
- 1/2 Cup dried cherries
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3/4 Cups Flesh from ½ large russet potato, cooked
- 3 Tablespoons natural peanut butter
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 Cup maple syrup
Directions
In a large bowl, combine oats, chia seeds, flax, pumpkin seeds, cherries, and cinnamon.
In a separate bowl, mash together potato, peanut butter, vanilla, and maple syrup.
Add potato mixture to oats, and stir until fully combined
Roll into 12 balls, and store in fridge or freezer for up to 2 weeks.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving220
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Protein5g11%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.2%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.7%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium51mg5%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium76mg18%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus140mg20%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium290mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium7mgN/A
Sugars, added8gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.3%
Water27gN/A
Zinc1mg10%