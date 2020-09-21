  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Michigan Potato Energy Bites

September 21, 2020 | 12:14pm
Packed with pumpkin seeds and dried cherries
Potato Energy Bites

Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes

For a fall day pick-me-up, look no further than these punchy bites of energy packed with seeds, oats and peanut butter.

Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes 

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
220
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup rolled oats
  • 1 Tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon ground flax
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted pumpkin seeds
  • 1/2 Cup dried cherries
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 Cups Flesh from ½ large russet potato, cooked
  • 3 Tablespoons natural peanut butter
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 Cup maple syrup

Directions

In a large bowl, combine oats, chia seeds, flax, pumpkin seeds, cherries, and cinnamon.

In a separate bowl, mash together potato, peanut butter, vanilla, and maple syrup.

Add potato mixture to oats, and stir until fully combined

Roll into 12 balls, and store in fridge or freezer for up to 2 weeks.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving220
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Protein5g11%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.2%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.7%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium51mg5%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium76mg18%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus140mg20%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium290mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium7mgN/A
Sugars, added8gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.3%
Water27gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
