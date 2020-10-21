  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Mexican Quinoa Bowl

October 21, 2020
This dish is overflowing with primo veggies
Courtesy of Crock-Pot

Skip the trip to Chipotle and make this Mexican-inspired quinoa bowl complete with black beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, peppers, corn and more.

This recipe is courtesy of Crock-Pot and Hugh Acheson.

Ready in
8 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
253
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup dry quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can fire roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles
  • 6 to 8 small red and orange peppers, diced
  • 1 zucchini, diced
  • 1 package mild taco seasoning
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 Cups filtered water
  • 1 Cup sweet corn, frozen
  • Cilantro, chopped for garnish
  • Avocado, option for garnish
  • Shredded cheese, optional for garnish

Directions

Place quinoa, black beans, tomatoes, peppers and zucchino to the bottom of 4.5-quart slow cooker.

Add taco seasoning, garlic powder and water, and mix gently.

Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours.

With 30 minutes remaining, add corn.

Serve in bowls and garnish with cilantro, avocado and shredded cheese.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving253
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated0.4g2.2%
Protein12g23%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A254µg28%
Vitamin B60.8mg58%
Vitamin C197mg100%
Vitamin E4mg26%
Vitamin K31µg26%
Calcium95mg10%
Fiber12g49%
Folate (food)187µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)187µg47%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium124mg29%
Monounsaturated0.6gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus292mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium986mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.6%
Sodium196mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg61.8%
Water385gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
