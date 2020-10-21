mexican quinoa bowl

October 21, 2020
Courtesy of Crock-Pot
Skip the trip to Chipotle and make this Mexican-inspired quinoa bowl complete with black beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, peppers, corn and more.
This recipe is courtesy of Crock-Pot and Hugh Acheson.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup dry quinoa, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can fire roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles
- 6 to 8 small red and orange peppers, diced
- 1 zucchini, diced
- 1 package mild taco seasoning
- 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 Cups filtered water
- 1 Cup sweet corn, frozen
- Cilantro, chopped for garnish
- Avocado, option for garnish
- Shredded cheese, optional for garnish
Directions
Place quinoa, black beans, tomatoes, peppers and zucchino to the bottom of 4.5-quart slow cooker.
Add taco seasoning, garlic powder and water, and mix gently.
Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours.
With 30 minutes remaining, add corn.
Serve in bowls and garnish with cilantro, avocado and shredded cheese.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving253
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated0.4g2.2%
Protein12g23%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A254µg28%
Vitamin B60.8mg58%
Vitamin C197mg100%
Vitamin E4mg26%
Vitamin K31µg26%
Calcium95mg10%
Fiber12g49%
Folate (food)187µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)187µg47%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium124mg29%
Monounsaturated0.6gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus292mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium986mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.6%
Sodium196mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg61.8%
Water385gN/A
Zinc2mg18%