Also known as Mexican milk fudge, Jamoncillo de Leche is a favorite confection.
This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter
- 2 Cups brown sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
Directions
Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper of spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Combine butter, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract in a 3-quart saucepan over low heat.
Bring to a boil and continue to simmer for 15 minutes stirring frequently with a wooden or silicone spoon.
Place a teaspoon of fudge in a bowl with cold water to test. Drain water and mold fudge into a ball with your fingers. If you are able to form a ball, fudge is ready for the next step. If not, continue simmering and stirring for a couple of minutes and test again.
Carefully transfer fudge to bowl of a stand mixer.
Mix on medium low for 5 minutes.
Fudge will begin to set.
Immediately transfer to prepared pan, evenly spreading with spatula.
Refrigerate for at least 90 minutes.
Slice into 16 squares and enjoy.