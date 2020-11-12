Jamoncillo de Leche

Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper of spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Combine butter, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract in a 3-quart saucepan over low heat.

Bring to a boil and continue to simmer for 15 minutes stirring frequently with a wooden or silicone spoon.

Place a teaspoon of fudge in a bowl with cold water to test. Drain water and mold fudge into a ball with your fingers. If you are able to form a ball, fudge is ready for the next step. If not, continue simmering and stirring for a couple of minutes and test again.

Carefully transfer fudge to bowl of a stand mixer.

Mix on medium low for 5 minutes.

Fudge will begin to set.

Immediately transfer to prepared pan, evenly spreading with spatula.

Refrigerate for at least 90 minutes.

Slice into 16 squares and enjoy.