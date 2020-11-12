  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Jamoncillo de Leche

November 12, 2020 | 4:38pm
This favorite Mexican candy requires just 4 ingredients
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Also known as Mexican milk fudge, Jamoncillo de Leche is a favorite confection.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
202
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter
  • 2 Cups brown sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

Directions

Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper of spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Combine butter, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract in a 3-quart saucepan over low heat.

Bring to a boil and continue to simmer for 15 minutes stirring frequently with a wooden or silicone spoon.

Place a teaspoon of fudge in a bowl with cold water to test. Drain water and mold fudge into a ball with your fingers. If you are able to form a ball, fudge is ready for the next step. If not, continue simmering and stirring for a couple of minutes and test again.

Carefully transfer fudge to bowl of a stand mixer.

Mix on medium low for 5 minutes.

Fudge will begin to set.

Immediately transfer to prepared pan, evenly spreading with spatula.

Refrigerate for at least 90 minutes.

Slice into 16 squares and enjoy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving202
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar31gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein2g4%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.1%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium87mg9%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.2mg1%
Magnesium8mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Phosphorus65mg9%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium119mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium37mg2%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water9gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.2%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
candy
Christmas
christmas recipes
fudge
holiday recipes
winter recipes
Jamoncillo de Leche
Mexican Milk Fudge
milk fudge
candy recipe