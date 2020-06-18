Mediterranean Beyond Burger

Have this delicious mediterranean burger with Beyond Burger patties and spice it up with some spicy ketchup.
Notes
Once cooked, serve the Beyond Burgers on a toasted bun topped with spicy ketchup, grilled onion, cilantro and crumbled feta.
Ingredients
For the burger
- 2 Beyond Burger patties
- 1/2 Teaspoon Ground coriander
For the grilled onion
- 1/2 Red onion
For the spicy ketchup
- 1/4 Cup Ketchup
- 1/2 Teaspoon Curry powder
For the buns
- 2 Hamburger buns
Directions
For the burger
Bring a grill pan to medium-high heat.
Sprinkle each side of the Beyond Burger® patties with ground coriander. Add patties to the pan and cook according to packaging, about 4 minutes each side.
For the grilled onion
While the Beyond Burger cooks, slice the red onion into half-inch slices. Cook the slices flat side down on the grill pan until the onion is tender and has begun to caramelize, about 5 – 7 minutes each side.
For the spicy ketchup
Prepare the spicy ketchup: stir together ¼ cup ketchup and 1/2 tsp. curry powder.
For the buns
Remove patty and onion from the grill pan. Heat the buns on the pan.