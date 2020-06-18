  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mediterranean Beyond Burger

June 18, 2020
Spice up your burger
Beyond Meat

Have this delicious mediterranean burger with Beyond Burger patties and spice it up with some spicy ketchup. 

This recipe is courtesy of Beyond Meat.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Notes

Once cooked, serve the Beyond Burgers on a toasted bun topped with spicy ketchup, grilled onion, cilantro and crumbled feta.

Ingredients

For the burger

  • 2 Beyond Burger patties
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Ground coriander

For the grilled onion

  • 1/2 Red onion

For the spicy ketchup

  • 1/4 Cup Ketchup
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Curry powder

For the buns

  • 2 Hamburger buns

Directions

For the burger

Bring a grill pan to medium-high heat.

Sprinkle each side of the Beyond Burger® patties with ground coriander. Add patties to the pan and cook according to packaging, about 4 minutes each side.

For the grilled onion

While the Beyond Burger cooks, slice the red onion into half-inch slices. Cook the slices flat side down on the grill pan until the onion is tender and has begun to caramelize, about 5 – 7 minutes each side.

For the spicy ketchup

Prepare the spicy ketchup: stir together ¼ cup ketchup and 1/2 tsp. curry powder.

For the buns

Remove patty and onion from the grill pan. Heat the buns on the pan.

