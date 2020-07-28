  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner

July 28, 2020 | 3:09pm
Served with two sides
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Bacon meatloaf is baked on a sheet pan with roasted potatoes and caramelized Brussels sprouts. 

Courtesy of Ready Set Eat 

Ready in
50 m
30 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
699
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
  • 4 slices bacon, chopped
  • 1 Pound baby potatoes, halved
  • 1 - 1/4 Teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 Pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed
  • 2 Tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar, divided
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 Cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/2 Cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Pound ground beef (90% lean)
  • 1/3 Cup Hunt's® Best Ever Tomato Ketchup

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 11x17-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Cook bacon in large skillet over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes. Remove bacon from pan using a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel lined plate. Reserve rendered bacon fat.

Place potatoes in large bowl with 2 teaspoons reserved bacon fat, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; toss until well combined. Pour onto baking sheet and bake 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, return skillet to medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper and saute until tender, about 3 minutes. Place onion and pepper in large bowl with cooked bacon, bread crumbs, egg, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper; mix until well blended. Add ground beef and mix until just combined.

Toss Brussels sprouts with 2 teaspoons bacon fat and 1 tablespoon brown sugar in a medium bowl. Remove potatoes from oven and move to one side of the pan. Form meat mixture into a loaf in the middle of the pan and pour Brussels sprouts in an even layer on remaining third of the pan. Bake 20 minutes.

Stir together ketchup and remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar in small bowl. Pour over meatloaf. Continue baking 10 minutes, until meatloaf is firm (160°F) and vegetables are browned. Slice meatloaf and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving699
Total Fat41g63%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol140mg47%
Protein32g64%
Carbs53g18%
Vitamin A75µg8%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg86%
Vitamin C130mg100%
Vitamin D0.4µg3%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K207µg100%
Calcium128mg13%
Fiber8g31%
Folate (food)108µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)108µg27%
Iron6mg32%
Magnesium84mg20%
Monounsaturated19gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg53%
Phosphorus404mg58%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1478mg31%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.4%
Sodium1066mg44%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.7%
Trans1gN/A
Water326gN/A
Zinc6mg56%
