Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 11x17-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Cook bacon in large skillet over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes. Remove bacon from pan using a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel lined plate. Reserve rendered bacon fat.

Place potatoes in large bowl with 2 teaspoons reserved bacon fat, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; toss until well combined. Pour onto baking sheet and bake 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, return skillet to medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper and saute until tender, about 3 minutes. Place onion and pepper in large bowl with cooked bacon, bread crumbs, egg, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper; mix until well blended. Add ground beef and mix until just combined.

Toss Brussels sprouts with 2 teaspoons bacon fat and 1 tablespoon brown sugar in a medium bowl. Remove potatoes from oven and move to one side of the pan. Form meat mixture into a loaf in the middle of the pan and pour Brussels sprouts in an even layer on remaining third of the pan. Bake 20 minutes.

Stir together ketchup and remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar in small bowl. Pour over meatloaf. Continue baking 10 minutes, until meatloaf is firm (160°F) and vegetables are browned. Slice meatloaf and serve.