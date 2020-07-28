Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner

Bacon meatloaf is baked on a sheet pan with roasted potatoes and caramelized Brussels sprouts.
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
- 4 slices bacon, chopped
- 1 Pound baby potatoes, halved
- 1 - 1/4 Teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 1 Pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed
- 2 Tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar, divided
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 1/4 Cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1/2 Cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 egg
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Pound ground beef (90% lean)
- 1/3 Cup Hunt's® Best Ever Tomato Ketchup
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 11x17-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Cook bacon in large skillet over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes. Remove bacon from pan using a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel lined plate. Reserve rendered bacon fat.
Place potatoes in large bowl with 2 teaspoons reserved bacon fat, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; toss until well combined. Pour onto baking sheet and bake 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, return skillet to medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper and saute until tender, about 3 minutes. Place onion and pepper in large bowl with cooked bacon, bread crumbs, egg, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper; mix until well blended. Add ground beef and mix until just combined.
Toss Brussels sprouts with 2 teaspoons bacon fat and 1 tablespoon brown sugar in a medium bowl. Remove potatoes from oven and move to one side of the pan. Form meat mixture into a loaf in the middle of the pan and pour Brussels sprouts in an even layer on remaining third of the pan. Bake 20 minutes.
Stir together ketchup and remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar in small bowl. Pour over meatloaf. Continue baking 10 minutes, until meatloaf is firm (160°F) and vegetables are browned. Slice meatloaf and serve.