Preheat the oven to 375 F.

In a large bowl mix the ricotta cheese, Parmesan, red pepper flakes, parsley, oregano, basil, garlic, salt and pepper.

Next, add the ground beef, eggs, and breadcrumbs to the bowl. Mix to combine all the ingredients well.

Form the meat mixture into a ball and place on a parchment paper (or tinfoil) lined sheet pan.

Push and shape the ball of meat into a pizza crust shape (approximately the size of a dinner plate).

Place in the oven for 25 minutes to cook the meatloaf pizza crust.

When the meatloaf comes out of the oven, drain excess grease from the sheet tray. (Be careful: use a spoon to hold the meatloaf so it does not fall off sheet tray).

Add the marinara sauce on top, then the cheese, and finally the pepperoni (or your favorite toppings).

Place the meatloaf pizza back in the oven for 10-15 minutes. It is ready when the cheese melts and is bubbly.