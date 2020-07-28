  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Meatloaf Pizza

July 28, 2020
Make dinnertime a little more fun
Meatloaf Pizza
Courtesy of Jason Goldstein

This recipe will soon become a family favorite. It's so much more fun (and tasty) than the classic old variety!

Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein, of Chop Happy 

Ready in
45 m
10 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
544
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup ricotta cheese
  • 4 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated)
  • 1/4 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 Cup parsley (chopped)
  • 5 basil leaves (chopped)
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh oregano (chopped)
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic (grated or chopped finely)
  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 Cup bread crumbs
  • 4 Tablespoons marinara sauce
  • 1/2 Cup mozzarella cheese (grated)
  • 7 pepperoni slices

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

In a large bowl mix the ricotta cheese, Parmesan, red pepper flakes, parsley, oregano, basil, garlic, salt and pepper.

Next, add the ground beef, eggs, and breadcrumbs to the bowl. Mix to combine all the ingredients well.

Form the meat mixture into a ball and place on a parchment paper (or tinfoil) lined sheet pan.

Push and shape the ball of meat into a pizza crust shape (approximately the size of a dinner plate).

Place in the oven for 25 minutes to cook the meatloaf pizza crust.

When the meatloaf comes out of the oven, drain excess grease from the sheet tray. (Be careful: use a spoon to hold the meatloaf so it does not fall off sheet tray).

Add the marinara sauce on top, then the cheese, and finally the pepperoni (or your favorite toppings).

Place the meatloaf pizza back in the oven for 10-15 minutes. It is ready when the cheese melts and is bubbly.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving544
Total Fat39g61%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated18g89%
Cholesterol208mg69%
Protein37g73%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A165µg18%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.6%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.3%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K73µg61%
Calcium395mg40%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)43µg11%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus474mg68%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium503mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.6%
Sodium660mg27%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.1%
Trans1gN/A
Water137gN/A
Zinc7mg60%
